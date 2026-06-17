Miami Heat Urged Not To Trade For ‘Diva’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the top prize for contenders in the offseason as he has been made available by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Miami Heat is regarded as the top pursuer in a Giannis deal. But for ESPN sports commentator Michael Wilbon, getting the Greek Freak is not worth it for the Heat.

According to Wilbon, there are more valuable players in the Heat roster than Giannis, who is a former two-time NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

“I don’t believe in Giannis anymore. Giannis is a rumor. Giannis hasn’t done jack in the months that matter, which would be May and June since 2021. 5 years is forever in professional sports,” he said. “Giannis can look obsolete very quickly if he can’t get his butt out there and contribute heavily, massively, in May and June.”

Wilbon added that he would tear down a roster for Giannis. He believes Tyler Herro can provide the Heat more value than the 31-year-old Giannis, who is more available in recent seasons.

“I would not rearrange my franchise for Giannis,” he said. “Tyler Herro leads his team in scoring. He’s an All Star. I know he’s had some injuries at times but he plays more than Giannis lately! And he doesn’t seem to be the diva that Giannis is. If it sounds like I’m piling on Giannis, yeah a little bit for a guy I used to love. I love him less now.”

Giannis Struggles Over The Past Few Years

Giannis played just 36 games in the 2025-2026 season due to various knee injuries that hampered him since the start of the year.

Giannis has been in the rumor mill throughout the season, but a deal with other squads did not materialize.

Giannis and the Bucks have not passed the first round since 2022, a year removed from the Bucks’ historic NBA championship, where Antetokounmpo was named Finals MVP.

This season, Giannis remained a valuable asset when he was on the court, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

NBA Insider Believes Miami Leads The Race For Giannis

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Heat has overtaken other Giannis contenders, such as the Boston Celtics, in the race for the Greek Freak.

“According to my conversations as of today, I do believe that Boston [and] Milwaukee have had a recent dialogue, but I do not think they have made any progress close to what the talks have looked like between Miami and Milwaukee,” Fischer said.

Among the players rumored to be on the trading block for Giannis are Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, and Nikola Jovic, on top of the Heat’s draft capital for this year and the foreseeable future.



However, Boston remains a strong contender to get Giannis, having the strong firepower to match what Milwaukee is giving up, because of the likes of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jayson Tatum.

Until such a trade happens, 28 other NBA squads can still shoot their shots to get Giannis in the trade market.