Miami Heat Urged to Pursue Kyrie Irving Trade This NBA Offseason

Don’t count out Kyrie Irving as a secondary star target for the Miami Heat.

The Dallas Mavericks have made some major moves since Irving landed there a few years ago, and his future will certainly come into question this offseason, as the front office and coaching staff will look very different.

If Irving becomes available, the Heat have been advised to go after the veteran guard by Aaron Zacharias of ‘All U Can Heat.’

Making A Case For Kyrie Irving In Miami

“There’s no telling what type of player Irving will be once he’s fully recovered and ready to play again, but if the Heat are weighing their options between which superstar to pursue this summer, Irving could spring to the top of the list,” Zacharias wrote.

“Irving has been one of the most electrifying guards in the league since he was drafted to the Cavaliers, and might still be. He’s an elite scorer, but even a better facilitator, which would open things up for Bam Adebayo. If Herro was the price to land Irving, it’s a cost the Heat should be willing to pay.”

This summer, Tyler Herro will be one of the most notable names on the NBA trade block. His exit from Miami wouldn’t come as a surprise at this point.

But before the Heat even consider picking up the phone to call Dallas, they’ll remain on hold with the folks over in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks hold Miami’s top target, by far, in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If Antetokounmpo becomes the one that got away, the Heat’s front office will pivot to another star. Last week, Donovan Mitchell was the intriguing target, but he made his feelings on staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers clear.

Irving should be a name to keep an eye on.

Where Are The Mavericks At?

Right now, the new Mavericks front office is unpredictable.

Nobody expected Jason Kidd to get fired after the 2025-2026 season. Then Jason Kidd was let go suddenly. Teams around the NBA expect the Mavericks to get calls for Irving’s availability; what they will say when that happens is unclear.

Ultimately, Irving’s future in Dallas could end up being what he wants it to be. If he wants to stay, the Mavs would more than likely embrace seeing the Irving-Flagg duo in action for at least half of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

If Irving wants to move on, there’s no reason to keep him. The Mavericks are rebuilding quickly and need to find some stability around Cooper Flagg.