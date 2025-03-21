Veteran Analyst Makes the Case For Heat to Move on From Pat Riley

Pat Riley is synonymous with Miami Heat basketball. The 80-year-old has been part of the organization, in one way or another, for decades.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, now is the time for Riley to step aside. The veteran analyst noted how free agents aren’t rushing through the door in South Beach, partly due to Riley’s presence.

Riley celebrated his 80th birthday on Thursday, March 20. Retirement shouldn’t be too far away for him. Allowing for a fresh voice and approach in the front office isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it could be the change that opens the free agent floodgates. After all, Miami as a location, is one of the most desirable places in the NBA.

Jeff Teague Echo’s Smith’s Thoughts

During a recent episode of his “520 in the morning” podcast, Jeff Teague stated that it was time for Riley to retire.

Parting with a franchise legend is never easy. However, knowing when to make a change is a core part of business. The NBA is changing. Players talk to each other more; they understand what’s going on behind the scenes in most franchises. If Riley’s reputation is proceeding him, his presence could be hindering the Heat.

Heat Could Begin Rebuild With Kasparas Jakucionis

If the Heat do move on from Riley, they will likely enter a full-scale rebuild. The current roster is disjointed and in need of a complete overhaul. Fortunately, the upcoming draft class is projected to be deep and brimming with talent.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Heat could land Kasparas Jakucionis in the upcoming draft cycle.

“There is currently both optimism and debate about how much Kasparas Jakucionis’ positional size, clever maneuvering, shotmaking skill and passing IQ can offset his lack of explosiveness and quickness,” Wasserman wrote. “…Too much recent evidence suggests skill and IQ can outweigh athletic limitations for a ball-handler, particularly for a plus shooter. And despite a recent slump from behind the arc, there are years of promising shotmaking data/tape for scouts to go back to from Jakucionis’ time with Barcelona and Lithuania.”

Jakucionis, if developed by Erik Spoelstra, could become a significant piece in a Heat rebuild. He has the talent to become the team’s lead guard for the next decade. However, Riley’s insistence on re-tooling rather than rebuilding would likely be a stumbling block. If Riley retired at the end of the season, though, then Jakucionis could become a poster boy for the new-look Heat.