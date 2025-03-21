Veteran Analyst Makes the Case For Heat to Move on From Pat Riley

Pat Riley is synonymous with Miami Heat basketball. The 80-year-old has been part of the organization, in one way or another, for decades.
According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, now is the time for Riley to step aside. The veteran analyst noted how free agents aren’t rushing through the door in South Beach, partly due to Riley’s presence.
“There’s a lot of people that would love to come to Miami, one would think,” Smith said. “But LeBron James departed from there, Kevin Durant didn’t come there, and Damian Lillard, you couldn’t get there. Then, you made a colossal mistake. We already heard Dwyane Wade’s story all over social media about you messing with LeBron’s chocolate chip cookies. And when you look a guy like Jimmy Butler in the face and say, ‘We ain’t moving you,’ forcing him to become a bit truculent to force his way out, it looks like an organization that you’re not inclined to gravitate to.”
Riley celebrated his 80th birthday on Thursday, March 20. Retirement shouldn’t be too far away for him. Allowing for a fresh voice and approach in the front office isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it could be the change that opens the free agent floodgates. After all, Miami as a location, is one of the most desirable places in the NBA.
Jeff Teague Echo’s Smith’s Thoughts
During a recent episode of his “520 in the morning” podcast, Jeff Teague stated that it was time for Riley to retire.
“They gotta get rid of Pat Riley, man,” Teague said. “…Blow up the Heat. It’s time for the Heat to blow up, too. It’s time for the whole organization just to start over. Let Pat Riley just go ahead and retire, man. Sit down somewhere, you 88. Let’s just start it over. Let Erik Spoelstra run the team from the top to the bottom. Be the coach and the GM. Just start over.”
Parting with a franchise legend is never easy. However, knowing when to make a change is a core part of business. The NBA is changing. Players talk to each other more; they understand what’s going on behind the scenes in most franchises. If Riley’s reputation is proceeding him, his presence could be hindering the Heat.
Heat Could Begin Rebuild With Kasparas Jakucionis
If the Heat do move on from Riley, they will likely enter a full-scale rebuild. The current roster is disjointed and in need of a complete overhaul. Fortunately, the upcoming draft class is projected to be deep and brimming with talent.
According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Heat could land Kasparas Jakucionis in the upcoming draft cycle.
“There is currently both optimism and debate about how much Kasparas Jakucionis’ positional size, clever maneuvering, shotmaking skill and passing IQ can offset his lack of explosiveness and quickness,” Wasserman wrote. “…Too much recent evidence suggests skill and IQ can outweigh athletic limitations for a ball-handler, particularly for a plus shooter. And despite a recent slump from behind the arc, there are years of promising shotmaking data/tape for scouts to go back to from Jakucionis’ time with Barcelona and Lithuania.”
Jakucionis, if developed by Erik Spoelstra, could become a significant piece in a Heat rebuild. He has the talent to become the team’s lead guard for the next decade. However, Riley’s insistence on re-tooling rather than rebuilding would likely be a stumbling block. If Riley retired at the end of the season, though, then Jakucionis could become a poster boy for the new-look Heat.
