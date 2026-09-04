Ex-Heat Star Gets Important News As NBA Comeback Develops

Ben Simmons isn’t the only former NBA All-Star looking to make a comeback this season. Former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is in the same boat.

On Friday, September 4, Oladipo received an update that could be perceived as bad news. He might’ve lost one landing spot with the Sacramento Kings.

Victor Oladipo Gets Update From Sacramento

The Kings decided to add the former No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons. Although Sacramento’s early preference for a veteran guard was Russell Westbrook, the former MVP recently retired.

Sacramento was linked to Simmons and Oladipo. It seemed the ex-Heat guard had a strong chance of becoming Darius Acuff’s mentor out in California, but Simmons was brought on with a $3.5 million deal over one year.

The Kings still have an open roster spot, but the chances of Oladipo securing it seem slim.

The Heat Are Still In The Mix

Don’t rule out a reunion for Oladipo in Florida.

According to Miami Heat insider Ira Winderman, the Heat have kept their eyes on Oladipo, and he’s been working out at the team’s facility.

The last time a free agent landed links to the Heat, while working out in team gear at the Kaseya Center (Nick Richards), he landed a deal. That’s not a guaranteed sign that Oladipo will be next, but it suggests there is a chance.

Victor Oladipo Lately

The veteran guard hasn’t played in the NBA since his 2022-2023 run with the Heat. At the time, Oladipo appeared in 42 games, averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

He missed the entire 2023-2024 NBA season with a knee injury and has been playing outside of the NBA since. Last year, Oladipo worked in China and the G League. This offseason, he put together a workout in Las Vegas, while clearly showing Heat officials what he can do before the entire NBA gears up for training camp.