Ex-Heat Star Gets Important News As NBA Comeback Develops

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Jimmy Butler #22 and Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat talk during a free-throw attempt in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena on March 23, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Ben Simmons isn’t the only former NBA All-Star looking to make a comeback this season. Former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is in the same boat.
On Friday, September 4, Oladipo received an update that could be perceived as bad news. He might’ve lost one landing spot with the Sacramento Kings.
Victor Oladipo Gets Update From Sacramento
The Kings decided to add the former No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons. Although Sacramento’s early preference for a veteran guard was Russell Westbrook, the former MVP recently retired.
Sacramento was linked to Simmons and Oladipo. It seemed the ex-Heat guard had a strong chance of becoming Darius Acuff’s mentor out in California, but Simmons was brought on with a $3.5 million deal over one year.
The Kings still have an open roster spot, but the chances of Oladipo securing it seem slim.
The last time a free agent landed links to the Heat, while working out in team gear at the Kaseya Center (Nick Richards), he landed a deal. That’s not a guaranteed sign that Oladipo will be next, but it suggests there is a chance.
Victor Oladipo Lately
The veteran guard hasn’t played in the NBA since his 2022-2023 run with the Heat. At the time, Oladipo appeared in 42 games, averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.
He missed the entire 2023-2024 NBA season with a knee injury and has been playing outside of the NBA since. Last year, Oladipo worked in China and the G League. This offseason, he put together a workout in Las Vegas, while clearly showing Heat officials what he can do before the entire NBA gears up for training camp.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
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Ben Simmons isn’t the only former NBA All-Star looking to make a comeback this season. Former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is in the same boat. On Friday, September 4, Oladipo received an update that could be perceived as bad news. He might’ve lost one landing spot with the Sacramento Kings. Victor Oladipo Gets Update […]