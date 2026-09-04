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Ex-Heat Star Gets Important News As NBA Comeback Develops

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Jimmy Butler #22 and Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat talk during a free-throw attempt in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena on March 23, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons isn’t the only former NBA All-Star looking to make a comeback this season. Former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is in the same boat.

On Friday, September 4, Oladipo received an update that could be perceived as bad news. He might’ve lost one landing spot with the Sacramento Kings.

Victor Oladipo Gets Update From Sacramento

Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Five
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 26: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round at FTX Arena on April 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Kings decided to add the former No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons. Although Sacramento’s early preference for a veteran guard was Russell Westbrook, the former MVP recently retired.

Sacramento was linked to Simmons and Oladipo. It seemed the ex-Heat guard had a strong chance of becoming Darius Acuff’s mentor out in California, but Simmons was brought on with a $3.5 million deal over one year.

The Kings still have an open roster spot, but the chances of Oladipo securing it seem slim.

The Heat Are Still In The Mix

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 27: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Don’t rule out a reunion for Oladipo in Florida.

According to Miami Heat insider Ira Winderman, the Heat have kept their eyes on Oladipo, and he’s been working out at the team’s facility.

The last time a free agent landed links to the Heat, while working out in team gear at the Kaseya Center (Nick Richards), he landed a deal. That’s not a guaranteed sign that Oladipo will be next, but it suggests there is a chance.

Victor Oladipo Lately

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat look on during the second quarter in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 29, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The veteran guard hasn’t played in the NBA since his 2022-2023 run with the Heat. At the time, Oladipo appeared in 42 games, averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

He missed the entire 2023-2024 NBA season with a knee injury and has been playing outside of the NBA since. Last year, Oladipo worked in China and the G League. This offseason, he put together a workout in Las Vegas, while clearly showing Heat officials what he can do before the entire NBA gears up for training camp.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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