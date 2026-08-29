Former Heat Star Victor Oladipo Targets NBA Comeback After Miami Workout

It hasn’t exactly been a timid offseason for the Miami Heat. In fact, the Heat deserves to be recognized among the teams who have improved the most this summer.

The Heat’s offseason started with a bang after it landed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks in a seismic trade. In came Tim Hardaway Jr. and Klay Thompson, too. Miami then shored up its depth by signing veteran big man Nick Richards to a one year deal totaling $3.1 million.

So, what’s next?

The Heat currently has room under the apron for one more minimum contract. There has been much speculation about Miami’s next move, with ex-Heat star Gabe Vincent the most frequently mentioned to earn the team’s final roster spot.

An often-rumored player linked to the Heat is former NBA star Victor Oladipo, who last played in the Association four seasons ago.

Former Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Poised for a Comeback?

On Friday, a picture of Oladipo posted to social media showed the two-time All-Star working out at the Heat facility. This will naturally lead to speculation about Oladipo’s NBA comeback and whether the Heat will consider a reunion.

Oladipo, 34, last appeared in the NBA in 2023 as a member of the Heat. During Game 3 of the Heat’s first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Oladipo incurred a torn left patellar tendon. From there, Oladipo missed the 2023-24 season and was traded multiple times, effectively derailing his career.

But Oladipo, clearly, has not given up on his comeback hopes. This summer he has made a conscious effort to get back onto the radar of scouts.

“The workout is open to NBA front office executives, scouts, coaches, league personnel and officials interested in attending,” Oladipo announced on social media ahead of his pro day in Las Vegas last month. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to compete, showcase where I am in my game, and connect with everyone in attendance.”

In the 2022-23 season, Oladipo averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 42 appearances for Heat. Over 504 career games, Oladipo averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while playing for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat.

Chances of Oladipo to Miami?

The Heat can sign one more player to a standard contract. Considering the team has signed veterans in their 30s to their last few roster spots, it isn’t far fetched to speculate Oladipo as the potential 15th man on Miami’s roster.

But the Heat may have told us everything we needed to know about how it feels about bringing back Oladipo. In July, no one from the organization attended Oladipo’s open workout.

“In a perfect world, you could sort through players on non-guaranteed contracts,” Heat reporter Ira Winderman wrote for the Sun Sentinel. “But veterans willing to take such deals are few and far between. Victor Oladipo might be an exception, but the Heat did not even attend his open tryout in Las Vegas during summer league.”

Oladipo has, however, generated some interest from the Sacramento Kings, who have room for two more minimum contracts.

Recently, Oladipo said “there’s some interest there, and the feeling is mutual” when asked about playing for the Kings.