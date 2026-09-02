Victor Oladipo Gets Great News On NBA Return After Major Miami Heat Report

In case you missed it, former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is pushing hard to make an NBA comeback.

In July, Oladipo held a pro day, hoping it would give him an opportunity to showcase himself in front of NBA scouts and executives.

“The workout is open to NBA front office executives, scouts, coaches, league personnel and officials interested in attending,” Oladipo announced on social media ahead of his pro day in Las Vegas in July. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to compete, showcase where I am in my game, and connect with everyone in attendance.”

That brings us to the Heat, which has one roster opening and a one more minimum contract it can hand out. With Oladipo searching for a job and Miami looking for backcourt reinforcements, a reunion seems to make perfect sense.

Miami Heat’s Position is Great News for Victor Oladipo

So, is Miami done making moves? According to NBA insider Jake Fisher, the franchise is aiming to add a veteran guard, which is welcome news for Oladipo.

“(Klay Thompson) taking that $5.6 million salary allowed Miami to stay under their threshold and what have you,” Fischer said. “… The Heat, to my understanding, do have some internal interest in looking at a veteran guard to round out their backcourt. Right now, they don’t have a ton of depth beyond Davion Mitchell at the position.”

Thompson, 36, inked a two-year deal worth a little over $11 million. In the end, Thompson’s decision to take a bit of a financial haircut allowed the Heat to carve out space under the apron for one more minimum contract.

According to Heat insider Ira Winderman, the franchise has kept an eye on Oladipo, who has been seen working out at the Heat facility this offseason.

“(He) Has been working out at Kaseya Center. And, yes, Heat have monitored,” Winderman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

But Oladipo isn’t the only seasoned guard the Heat has on its radar. Fischer also noted that former Miami guard Gabe Vincent has supporters within the organization.

Vincent, 30, memorably helped lead the Heat to the 2023 NBA Finals, marking the team’s second appearance in four seasons.

Oladipo Asking for An Opportunity

A two-time All-Star, Oladipo’s career was derailed after he suffered a major knee injury during the Heat’s playoff series against the Boston Celtics in 2023.

“So that’s where I’m at with everything,” Oladipo wrote in the Players Tribune. “I don’t know how my journey here is going to end……. Maybe a team out there will give me a chance. Maybe no team will. That’s really up to you all. But if you’re in an NBA front office, and you took the time to read this: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And I can promise you one thing, always, about my basketball story … from the first page to the last. It’s a love story.”

Outside of the Heat, only the Sacramento Kings have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Oladipo, according to Fischer.

“League sources say that Sacramento covets a veteran point guard to mentor prized rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is thus now weighing the prospect of bringing back Russell Westbrook … or bringing in Victor Oladipo to fill that role,” Fischer reported last month. “The Kings were among the teams to attend Oladipo’s recent workout in Las Vegas during summer league.”

Whether it’s the Kings or Heat, Oladipo would welcome an opportunity to prove himself in the NBA again.

But the Heat’s need for another backcourt playmaker is glaring. Perhaps the team’s opportunity is right there for the taking.