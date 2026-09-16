Miami Heat Icon Dwyane Wade Makes LeBron James Statement Fans May Hate

The Miami Heat waited patiently for weeks. It only felt right that LeBron James would finish his career in Miami, where he enjoyed four of arguably the most dominant years of his iconic career.

James, however, chose the rival Philadelphia 76ers, much to Heat fans’ chagrin, and said no to a reunion. Cleveland got him two times … so why not Miami?

James is known for somewhat going against the grain; he’ll do things most people would least expect. While there was plenty of chatter that the Sixers were in the race for James as his free agency process was going on, let’s face it, few outside of Philadelphia were prepared to see a Shams X post with James in Sixers jersey.

Miami Heat Legend Dishes on LeBron James’ Free Agency Decision

This is one many Heat fans won’t like. Heat Nation is mostly over James’ decision to join the Sixers, thanks to the excitement surrounding Year 1 of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the free-agent signing of Klay Thompson, the fourth-leading 3-point shooter in NBA history. But Heat legend Dwyane Wade re-opened the door to debate, saying James’ choosing Philadelphia was the right move.

“From a basketball standpoint, I thought it was a very strategic move at this point in his career,” Wade said of James’ decision (h/t Miami Heat on SI). “It definitely gives him the best chance. … I feel like it gives him the best chance in the East to be able to get back to compete for a championship.”

This is where most Heat fans are going to pull the Antetokounmpo card. Heat Nation will argue Miami would have been James’ best bet because the team has the best player of the teams that were in the running to land James.

Wade did say James returning to Miami would have been promising, but there ultimately may have not been enough to lure him back.

“I think Miami would have been a good move as well,” Wade expressed, “but there’s a lot of moving parts in that that needed to go right.”

Will James Regret Passing on Miami Reunion Opportunity?

Many will argue that no team in the James sweepstakes could have offered the four-time league MVP the combination of on-court fit and a big market that Miami could.

James could’ve chosen to play alongside one of the league’s most devastating slashers in Antetokounmpo and an elite two-way big man in Bam Adebayo. Especially with the Heat needing — and still needing — a point guard, James would have likely been a harmonious on-court fit in Miami as the setup man for two dominant frontcourt players.

Overall, Heat fans can’t complain about the offseason their team has had. Miami has addressed multiple roster concerns, from frontcourt play to 3-point shooting. The depth chart is not perfect, but it is not like the Heat is super pressed for time, either.

Antetokounmpo is in his prime and is expected to stay near the top of his game for several more years. The Heat can make more moves next offseason depending on how the 2026-27 campaign goes.

But that’s not to conclude that Miami has little expectations next season. With a two-time MVP in tow, it’s officially game on.