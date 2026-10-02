NBA Superstar Takes Apparent Shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Controversial Partnership

Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived in Miami this summer as the centerpiece of the Heat’s latest championship push.

One of the NBA’s other franchise players just took a decidedly different path from the Heat superstar off the court.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made his feelings clear Thursday when asked whether he would ever promote a sports betting company or prediction market. His answer amounted to a sharp rebuke of a growing business trend among NBA stars — one that includes Antetokounmpo.

“Absolutely not. I will never do that,” Wembanyama told reporters. “Honestly, I think it’s very sad to see some players promote it. Everybody does whatever they want, but without me.”

Wembanyama did not mention Antetokounmpo — or any player — by name. But the contrast is notable in Miami after the Heat’s blockbuster summer acquisition became more than a celebrity pitchman for Kalshi.

Antetokounmpo owns a piece of the company.

Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Stake in Kalshi

Antetokounmpo announced in February that he had become a shareholder in Kalshi, a prediction-market platform that offers event contracts on sports and other outcomes.

“The internet is full of opinions. I decided it was time to make some of my own,” Antetokounmpo wrote when announcing the deal. “Today, I’m joining Kalshi as a shareholder.”

A Kalshi spokesperson told The Block that Antetokounmpo acquired his stake through his company, Ante Inc., and that his ownership falls below 1% — the threshold established for passive player investments in sports betting companies under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

The exact size of his stake was not disclosed.

The partnership has since moved beyond an investment. Antetokounmpo and his brothers starred in a Kalshi commercial released in June, with the company identifying the Heat star as both an investor and the first NBA player to become one of its shareholders.

That places Antetokounmpo squarely among the stars Wembanyama was discussing as he explained why he wants no part of such arrangements.

Victor Wembanyama Draws a Different Line

The 22-year-old Wembanyama said his position is rooted less in money than in what comes with being one of the world’s most recognizable athletes.

“Obviously, we earn millions and millions,” Wembanyama said. “This is not our biggest strength. Our biggest strength is inspiring, and we can inspire in a good way or a bad way. I want to inspire in a good way.”

His comments arrive as prediction markets become increasingly intertwined with NBA stars.

LeBron James recently partnered with Polymarket. Kevin Durant has ties to FanDuel and has invested in Kalshi. Antetokounmpo’s relationship goes further than a conventional endorsement because he owns an equity stake in Kalshi.

None of that means Wembanyama was specifically calling out Miami’s new superstar. His criticism was broad, and he acknowledged that players are free to make their own business decisions.

But his words create a striking philosophical split between two of the league’s biggest names.

Antetokounmpo has put his money, name and likeness behind the growth of prediction markets.

Wembanyama wants his name nowhere near them.