Why Bam Adabeyo Didn’t Play Major Role in Heat Struggle vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat get so many different contributions from Bam Adebayo that they can pretty much always count on something.

In the first half on Friday night, though, it was almost as if Adebayo wasn’t playing.

Even in the second half, he never really got off the ground, and the Heat took a second loss in as many games to start the season.

Adebayo’s first half was nearly as quiet as can be: He had two rebounds and one turnover.

One of the Heat’s best playmakers, Adebayo didn’t have a single point or a single assist in the first half. He also didn’t have a steal or a block.

It was a brutal night at the office for Adebayo, who did a little more in the second half but could never really get the Heat back in the game.

Why Didn’t Bam Adebayo Play Much?

Foul trouble contributed to Adebayo’s limited usage.

His first quarter looked like this:

Missed 3-pointer with 11:31 left in 1Q.

Away from play foul with 7:55 left in 1Q.

Offensive rebound with 6:41 left in 1Q.

Charge committed for offensive foul with 5:50 left in 1Q.

Subbed out for Bobby Portis with 5:50 left in 1Q.

It is a bit surprising that Adebayo didn’t do more in that stint, but he actually came back in soon after, and it got worse:

Subbed back in for Giannis Antetokounmpo with 2:35 left in 1Q.

Defensive rebound with 1:50 left in 1Q.

Foul committed with 1:13 left in 1Q.

Subbed out for Davion Mitchell with 1:13 left in 1Q.

Adebao didn’t play the entire second quarter as he had three fouls before the half.

NBA players get six for the game, and after Adebayo didn’t show he could play with foul trouble in the first quarter, Erik Spoelstra didn’t risk it.

Adebayo did a little more in the second half, but it was a tough night for him.

Problem for Heat

For the second consecutive game, the Heat were outclassed from 3-point range.

That was the major concern for this team. Giannis and Bam are great players and great finishers and great playmakers — but neither of them is a floor spacer. To be great, they need great shooters around them.

The Heat have a few strong shooters but also some role players who don’t shoot the ball particularly well.

So far in the early going, Miami hasn’t gotten enough from beyond the arc — they took more 3s than the Pistons on Friday night but made fewer.

That’s about more than Adebayo, but it certainly isn’t helping the operation for Miami to reach its potential ceiling.