The Miami Heat played the fourth quarter on Monday night without either of their two star players.

Bam Adebayo sat out with injury after leaving midway through the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play a second in the fourth quarter either, though.

While the Heat were making official injury announcements about Adebayo, there were no such rulings about Antetokounmpo.

Miami fans don’t have to worry, though. Giannis is just fine.

Why Didn’t Giannis Antetokounmpo Play 4th Quarter?

The Heat held Antetokounmpo out for the fourth quarter simply because the game was in hand.

They began the fourth quarter with a 20-point lead, and if the game had gotten closer, Antetokounmpo likely would’ve come back in the game.

It never really got closer, though, as the Heat kept things at around a 20-point margin the rest of the way.

Given that Adebayo was already out for the game, it makes sense that the Heat showed a bit of caution with Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats

Even in just three quarters, Giannis had a big night.

He finished with an efficient 20 points in 29 minutes. Antetokounmpo made 8-of-11 shots from the floor, although he missed his lone 3-point attempt. He was 4-for-6 at the foul line.

Antetokounmpo added 13 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal while turning the ball over just once.

Giannis was a Heat-best plus-21.

7 in Double Figures

The Heat put seven in double figures in their 128-110 win, led by the 20 from Antetokounmpo.

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins both turned back the clock as each had 17 points.

Bobby Portis and Davion Mitchell each had 16 points.

Ryan Conwell got a whopping 30 minutes off the bench and finished with 14 points.

Surprise starter Myron Gardner also had 14 points.

And Simone Fontecchio added 10 points off the bench.

Bam Adebayo Concern

Adebayo played only 16 minutes before leaving the game and not returning.

He had four points, two assists, two steals, a rebound and a turnover in that time.

The Heat haven’t totally figured out the fit with Giannis and Bam, but they certainly don’t want to lose Adebayo to any extended injury absence, either.