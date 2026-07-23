PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Bradley Beal #0 of the LA Clippers reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 06, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 115-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
After a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, Bradley Beal is on the NBA free agency market for the second offseason in a row.
The Miami Heat are among several teams keeping tabs on Beal.
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Bradley Beal #0 of the LA Clippers reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Intuit Dome on November 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
While the Heat keep their focus on the NBA’s hottest free agent, LeBron James, Beal could be waiting in the wings as a possible Plan B option for the team in South Beach.
However, the Heat have some stiff competition in the Beal market, according to the NBA Insider, Jake Fischer, via Bleacher Report’s live stream on Tuesday, July 21.
Miami Heat Get Word On Bradley Beal Threat In NBA Free Agency
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JANUARY 09: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 09, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
“Bradley Beal has got several options,” Fischer said. “I was told today that Beal’s decision is not exactly being held up by LeBron, but it is being impacted by it. Because I do think there’s some Miami interest there. I wouldn’t rule out Boston for Beal because of the connection with Jayson Tatum. I even asked about that today, and I was not told to rule out Boston, so there you go.”
As the Heat revamp their roster, Beal has been one of the most consistent veterans linked to Miami. The veteran guard is coming off a season where he saw the court for just six games, before suffering a year-ending setback.
Bradley Beal Lately
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Bradley Beal #0 of the LA Clippers dribbles in front of Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns during a 129-102 LA Clippers win over the Phoenix Suns at Intuit Dome on October 24, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images). NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Over two years with the Suns, Beal averaged 17.6 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 40.7% from three.
After the Suns struggled to find success with the Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Beal core, Beal was bought out by Phoenix. He signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Clippers.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 06: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns smiles during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
During Beal’s six-game run with the Clippers, he averaged 8.2 points and 1.7 assists per game.
While Beal’s best days are behind him, he could be a valuable addition for the Heat’s rotation. The Heat remain focused on the LeBron market, which will keep attention off of Beal. In the meantime, teams like the Celtics could potentially swoop in.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
After a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, Bradley Beal is on the NBA free agency market for the second offseason in a row. The Miami Heat are among several teams keeping tabs on Beal. While the Heat keep their focus on the NBA’s hottest free agent, LeBron James, Beal could be waiting in […]