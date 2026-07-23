After a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, Bradley Beal is on the NBA free agency market for the second offseason in a row.

The Miami Heat are among several teams keeping tabs on Beal.

While the Heat keep their focus on the NBA’s hottest free agent, LeBron James, Beal could be waiting in the wings as a possible Plan B option for the team in South Beach.

However, the Heat have some stiff competition in the Beal market, according to the NBA Insider, Jake Fischer, via Bleacher Report’s live stream on Tuesday, July 21.

Miami Heat Get Word On Bradley Beal Threat In NBA Free Agency

“Bradley Beal has got several options,” Fischer said. “I was told today that Beal’s decision is not exactly being held up by LeBron, but it is being impacted by it. Because I do think there’s some Miami interest there. I wouldn’t rule out Boston for Beal because of the connection with Jayson Tatum. I even asked about that today, and I was not told to rule out Boston, so there you go.”

As the Heat revamp their roster, Beal has been one of the most consistent veterans linked to Miami. The veteran guard is coming off a season where he saw the court for just six games, before suffering a year-ending setback.

Bradley Beal Lately

After spending 11 years on the Washington Wizards, Beal went to the Phoenix Suns.

Over two years with the Suns, Beal averaged 17.6 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 40.7% from three.

After the Suns struggled to find success with the Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Beal core, Beal was bought out by Phoenix. He signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Clippers.

During Beal’s six-game run with the Clippers, he averaged 8.2 points and 1.7 assists per game.

While Beal’s best days are behind him, he could be a valuable addition for the Heat’s rotation. The Heat remain focused on the LeBron market, which will keep attention off of Beal. In the meantime, teams like the Celtics could potentially swoop in.