Michael Jordan Makes Surprising Decision After 1 Season With NBA on NBC

Michael Jordan’s much-hyped return to NBA television may be over after one season — and one interview.

Jordan is not expected to return as a special contributor to NBC Sports’ NBA coverage for the 2026-27 season, Front Office Sports reported Wednesday.

The possibility has not been completely ruled out. Jordan could still change his mind, according to the report, but NBC viewers are unlikely to see or hear from him during the coming season. The network declined to comment.

That would bring a surprisingly quiet end to a partnership that generated enormous anticipation when NBC announced Jordan’s addition in May 2025.

“The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career,” Jordan said at the time. “I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project.”

The role sounded expansive. What NBC ultimately delivered was far more limited.

Michael Jordan’s NBC Role Never Fully Developed

Jordan sat for one prerecorded interview with lead broadcaster Mike Tirico. NBC divided that conversation into five short installments under the title “MJ: Insights to Excellence” and aired them throughout the 2025-26 season.

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The segments generally ran three to four minutes and focused on broad subjects from Jordan’s career, including playing at Madison Square Garden, his Olympic experiences and his opposition to load management.

“I never wanted to miss a game,” Jordan said while discussing players’ responsibility to fans.

The material gave viewers rare access to a famously private figure. It did not, however, turn Jordan into a regular voice on the modern NBA.

He did not appear weekly in NBC’s studio, analyze games alongside Carmelo Anthony or Vince Carter, or consistently address the league’s biggest developing stories. His taped reflections felt more like a documentary feature than the active contributor role many anticipated.

The contrast was particularly striking because Jordan made more appearances discussing NASCAR on Fox than he did discussing basketball for NBC. As co-owner of 23XI Racing, Jordan granted multiple interviews surrounding his team and its competition, making him a more visible presence in motorsports coverage than on the NBA broadcasts that prominently promoted his arrival.

Jordan’s name added instant weight to NBC’s return. His actual NBA presence remained sporadic.

NBC Moves Forward Without Its Biggest Name

Jordan’s expected departure would be notable, though it should not destabilize NBC’s coverage.

The network’s NBA return was built around a deep broadcast roster led by Tirico, Noah Eagle, Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford. Maria Taylor anchored the studio operation, with Anthony, Carter and Tracy McGrady supplying analysis.

NBC also successfully revived the nostalgia surrounding its original NBA run. “Roundball Rock” returned, Bob Costas made appearances and the network blended reminders of its past with new presentation ideas.

No figure connected those two eras more naturally than Jordan.

NBC carried all six of his championships with the Chicago Bulls during its first NBA run from 1990 through 2002. Landing him ahead of the network’s return after 23 years appeared to be the ultimate bridge between generations.

Instead, Jordan’s NBC chapter could end as a compelling idea that never became a full-fledged television role.

His absence will not alter who calls the games or sits behind the studio desk. But it would remove the one contributor whose presence alone could turn an ordinary segment into an event.

NBC brought Jordan back to NBA television. It simply never found a way to keep him there.