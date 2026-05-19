Michael Jordan Trends as Viral Story Drops Amid NBA Playoffs

As hoop fans around the world enjoy the NBA playoffs, a story involving the sport’s greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan, has gone viral.

Last week, Jordan’s former high school teacher, Ms. Etta, told caretakers at her hospice care that one of her last wishes in life was to reconnect with the Chicago Bulls legend.

Subsequently, the practice made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Jordan until Wendy, a LifeCare social worker, received a phone call from an unknown number.

“Is this Ms. Etta?” asked Jordan, causing Wendy to jump in happiness.

Wendy, who received the call during her off-hours at home, drove to Ms. Etta and set up a video call with Jordan, fulfilling a wish on the former teacher’s bucket list.

Michael Jordan Reaches Out to Teacher

According to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s Instagram page, Jordan and Ms. Etta’s conversation brought onlookers in the hospital room to tears.

“They laughed, reminisced, picked at each other, and shared a moment that brought tears to everyone in the room. A memory her family will carry with them forever. “This is what hospice is about. “It is about living as comfortably and fully as possible. It is about creating moments of connection, peace, laughter, and love. Sometimes those moments are quiet. Sometimes they are unforgettable. And sometimes… they even involve the GOAT. “Thank you, Wendy and Michael, for helping make this special wish come true.”

The post also shared close-up shots that showed Jordan smiling while on the call.

Michael Jordan’s North Carolina Roots

Ms. Etta was Jordan’s high school teacher in Wilmington, North Carolina, over 40 years ago. According to the Hospice worker, when Ms. Etta recalled her favorite memories and former students, Jordan’s name kept coming up, leading to her special request.

“His Airness” grew up in North Carolina and graduated in 1981 from Laney, where he was infamously left off the varsity basketball team as a sophomore.

In 2019, he donated a sum of $1.1M to the school, half of which went to the athletic department, according to ABC 11.

“Half of the $1.1 million donation will go to Laney’s athletic department. The other half will be used for projects the school deems most necessary,” read the report.

Jordan previously also donated 50 pairs of Air Jordans to a Wilmington nonprofit group, and made several visits to his Alma Mater in North Carolina.

The 63-year-old basketball icon most likely enjoyed the NBA playoffs on Monday night as Victor Wembanyama produced one of the greatest performances in postseason history. The French phenom finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs pulled off a 122-115 win in double OT to claim a 1-0 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.