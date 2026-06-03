Bucks Add All-NBA Guard in Humongous Four-Team Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea

Isaiah Hartenstein (from Thunder)

Aaron Wiggins (from Thunder)

Sam Merrill (from Cavaliers)

Williams was one of the best players in the NBA last year, making third-team All-NBA. While he was hurt for most of this season, he would become the top option for Milwaukee moving forward. The Bucks desperately need a guard who can score the ball and create his own shot.

When Williams is healthy, that is something he can do very well. Adding Joe and Sharpe, as well as a first-round pick in this year’s draft, gives Milwaukee a chance to rebuild on the fly. They wouldn’t be horrendous right away, which is good when they don’t have their own picks.

Milwaukee Will Field a Ton of Really Good Offers For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks will have a lot of great offers to sift through. There could be offers from one-third of the league this summer. Antetokounmpo is highly valued around the league. It would be shocking if he ended up staying in Milwaukee next season for the final year of his deal.

Milwaukee will accept the offer that gives them the best combination of good young players and draft assets. This trade from Bleacher Report does a pretty good job of combining both. It would be hard for them to turn down a deal that gives them a first-round pick and an All-NBA player.

Antetokounmpo has to accept where he would be traded in order for another team to want to bring him in. If he won’t re-sign with that team, then that trade will not be executed. The Bucks will have to work with him if they want to get the best possible return for their franchise player.