Bucks Fan Favorite Sends Cryptic Message on Potential Exit

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis remains non-committal on his future with the team.

The 30-year-old Portis has a $13.5 million player option for next season, which he has until June 29 to decide whether to pick up and remain in Milwaukee or decline and become an unrestricted free agent.

“Right now, I think the biggest thing with me is just enjoying the present, not worrying about what’s to come in June, but just standing in the present, focusing on my family,” Portis said when he appeared on the May 9 episode of “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV. “Obviously, it was a crazy year for me.”

Portis was suspended for 25 games without pay in February after he tested positive for the painkiller Tramadol, a violation of the league’s anti-drug program. Portis returned in April, but he couldn’t prevent the Bucks from losing in the first round to the Indiana Pacers.

His future in Milwaukee hangs in the balance after the Bucks’ third straight first-round exit.

“Like, if you’re looking at business-wise, how does someone that’s a GM of the team look at the team losing three straight years in the first round? So it all depends on how everything shakes up,” Portis said.

John Horst just signed a long-term deal to remain as the Bucks general manager. The 42-year-old executive has tough decisions to make this summer for a team that has limited upside and resources to add a significant talent.

Bobby Portis ‘Would Love’ to Stay in Milwaukee

But if it is up to him, Portis would like to opt out and re-sign a long-term deal to stay in Milwaukee, where he became a fan favorite after a journeyman career.

“I would love to be in Milwaukee,” Portis said. “I love it here. You know, they call me the mayor here, right? So it’s kind of hard to leave a city where you’re like, you’re the mayor, but obviously, it’s going to be up in the air with how they maneuver the roster.

“Whatever they want to bring back is really going to be all on the organization to want to bring certain guys back, whatever it is. So now my decision is uphill until to know if I want to come back to the Bucks, or whether they want to re-sign me. That’s so far down the line. Obviously, the season has to end.”

There are two more series — the conference finals and the finals — before the season ends. Portis can have clarity on what direction Bucks want to go by that time.

“I don’t really know how it will go, how it will shake out, but I’m standing there now,” Portis said. “I’m blessed. Like I said, I love Milwaukee. I love playing here. It’s been fun playing basketball with this city, with this team, and hopefully we can continue to run as we go on for the future. But I don’t have that decision made or know what’s going to shake until after the season’s over.”

Bucks’ 6th Man Can Make Splash in Free Agency

Portis averaged 13.9 points on a 47/37/84 shooting split with 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists as one of the key rotation players for the Bucks this past season. The 6-foot-10 forward was a Sixth Man of the Year finalist for the two prior seasons.

Playoff contenders would love to have a player like Portis, who can spread the floor and play physical on the defensive end, if he decides to decline his player option and enter a relatively weak free agent market.

The Bucks are at a crossroads after Damian Lillard suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the playoffs. Lillard, 34, will miss the majority, if not the entire, next season.

Without draft capital and cap room, the Bucks are out of tools to re-tool their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is the subject of trade rumors because of his desire to win another championship.

Portis could become a valuable trade chip for the Bucks if he picks up his player option or in an opt-out and agrees to a sign-and-trade deal.