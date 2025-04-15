Bucks’ Damian Lillard To Miss Start of NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks’ star Damian Lillard will miss the start of the NBA Playoffs, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Lillard, who’s been out since March 18th with a blood clot in his right calf, has been continuing to increase basketball activity, but doctors are still monitoring progress until he’s cleared. According to Milwaukee general manager John Horst, Lillard is showing significant signs of improvement:

“Damian’s most recent weekly scan shows that his injury has significantly improved which will enable to move ahead safely with increased basketball activity. Damian’s health remains our No. 1 priority. We have followed strict protocols and will continue to do so. We are pleased with the positive news about Damian’s program.”

Though Lillard’s injury would require him being out indefinitely, the team believes that both short term and long term prognosis is positive for the 34 year old. While out for the start of the post season, the door is open week to week for a possible Lillard return.

Even with Lillard out, the Bucks aren’t helpless in the playoffs, and proved it throughout the season. Milwaukee was 16-8 without Lillard in the lineup, but as they face off against a dominant Indiana Pacers team. Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to lead the Bucks and extend the series and hope for a potential return. While Lillard’s presence would without a doubt help the Bucks, the team must find a way to win games as the hyper offensive Pacers look to host them in the first round. If they can keep the series close, look for Lillard’s return to make a major difference.

