Buck’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores 20,000 Career Points

Milwaukee Buck’s star Giannis Antetokounmpo made history as he scored his 20,000th point in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo accomplished this feat on a driving layup in the third quarter, becoming the 52nd player in NBA history to do so. He would go on to have 32 points and 15 rebounds in 25 minutes of play, ending the game with 20,010 career points. Ironically, the game was against his former coach and NBA legend Jason Kidd, who is credited in developing Antetokounmpo.

Credit to the shorthanded Mavericks, who are missing many key players due to injuries, but the game was ever in doubt as a healthy Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 66. Dallas’ Klay Thompson led the way with 28, but could only do so much to counter the Buck’s onslaught.

Antetokounmpo’s historic achievement is one that highlights a relatively quiet MVP campaign in 2025. The 11-year veteran is currently second in the league in scoring, averaging 30.8 points, over 12 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per contest while remaining one of the best defenders in the league. The Bucks are currently in 4th place in the Eastern Conference and are on pace to win around 50 games and are 19-11 since New Year’s Day.

This is the latest accomplishment in a storied career for the Bucks star. Since being drafted in 2013, Antetokounmpo has developed from a small-framed enigma into one of the most physically imposing two-way threats the league has seen. He worked is way into being a two-time MVP, NBA Champion, Finals MVP, and was named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, crystallizing him as an all-time great.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Buck’s career sees him as the all-time leader in points for the franchise, eclipsing NBA’s second all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who had 14,211 in a Milwaukee jersey. Antetokounmpo also leads the franchise in several other categories for his career, including rebounds, assists, blocks, and games played.

Though 20,000 points is a massive feat, the Bucks are currently focused on title contention. The Bucks broke through to win their first title in 50 years in 2021, the Bucks have been on the hunt for their second. The Antetokounmpo and Lillard duo has the potential to become on of the most offensively threatening duos in the playoffs, and with the recent addition of forward Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline, the Bucks ar all in for their second championship in five years.

The Bucks will return to the floor for a Friday night matchup with the Orlando Magic, where they will go for a fifth consecutive win, and give Giannis another game to build his legacy.