Bucks Star Tyler Herro Has 4-Word Response After Ex-Heat Teammate Struck Him

Tyler Herro isn’t ready to discuss the biggest storyline surrounding the start of his Milwaukee Bucks tenure.

Asked Friday about ESPN’s report that he was involved in a physical altercation with former Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo, Herro declined to elaborate.

“My only comment is no comment,” Herro told longtime Heat beat writer Ira Winderman.

The brief response marked Herro’s first public comments since ESPN’s Shams Charania reported earlier Friday that Adebayo struck the Bucks guard during a confrontation at a Las Vegas hotel practice court.

According to Charania, Adebayo approached Herro over comments the guard had made on social media after Milwaukee acquired him in the blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat.

The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said — starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended. https://t.co/0SZv8VT462 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2026

Herro Attends Summer League Opener

Despite the reported altercation, Herro was in attendance Friday for Milwaukee’s NBA Summer League opener against Miami in Las Vegas.

Adebayo, meanwhile, was not present, according to Winderman.

The Heat also issued their first public response later Friday.

“We are aware, but not commenting,” a Heat spokesperson told Winderman.

Neither the Bucks nor the NBA has publicly addressed whether any further action is expected.

Social Media Posts Reportedly Led to Confrontation

According to Charania, the confrontation stemmed from comments Herro made on social media after his trade ended a seven-year partnership with Adebayo in Miami.

Shortly after joining Milwaukee, Herro shared a graphic highlighting the NBA’s least efficient mid-range shooters, with Adebayo among those listed.

The discussion later continued in a direct-message exchange between Herro and a fan that was later leaked on social media.

After the fan defended Adebayo by writing, “Bam do his job top 5 defender [averaging] 20 and 10,” Herro replied:

“You should get paid 60 million to be a top tier defender on some nights? I’m just wondering since we’re talking.”

When the fan suggested he was referring to Adebayo, Herro responded:

“I didn’t say any names. I’m just saying should an elite defender be making 60 million a year? If the shoe fits. It fits.”

Adebayo is entering the first season of the three-year, $160.3 million maximum extension he signed with Miami in 2024. He is scheduled to earn $49.5 million this season before his salary climbs above $53 million and then $57 million over the following two years.

Herro’s Fresh Start With Bucks Takes Unexpected Turn

The Bucks acquired Herro as one of the centerpiece returns in the franchise-altering trade that sent Antetokounmpo to Miami, expecting the former Sixth Man of the Year to become one of the offensive leaders of Milwaukee’s new era.

Instead, the first major storyline of his Bucks tenure and homecoming to Milwaukee has centered on the end of his relationship with one of his closest former teammates.

Herro’s refusal to discuss the incident leaves unanswered questions about one of the NBA offseason’s most surprising developments.

All eyes will be on Milwaukee’s first regular-season meeting with the Heat, which will carry even greater intrigue, with Herro set to face both his former franchise and Adebayo for the first time since the blockbuster trade reshaped the Eastern Conference.