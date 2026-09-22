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Bucks Proposed Trade Lands 22-Year-Old All-NBA Star as Post-Giannis Anchor

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Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks off the floor after a 137-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 08, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks came out of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade with two lottery picks, a collection of young players and a mountain of future draft capital.

What they still do not have is a clear centerpiece for the next era.

Jalen Duren could change that.

The Athletic reported that Milwaukee is among the teams with serious interest in the Detroit Pistons’ 22-year-old All-NBA center as his contract standoff pushes toward an Oct. 1 decision on his $9.6 million qualifying offer. Detroit has increased its offer to five years and $200 million fully guaranteed, but Duren remains unsigned, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

If he takes the qualifying offer, Duren can become an unrestricted free agent next summer — when Sacramento also could make a major run at him. The Kings are considered a legitimate threat and are among the teams projected to have enough cap room to pursue him.

Milwaukee could avoid that bidding war entirely by acting now.

Bucks Could Build Around Duren, Burries and Ament

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons
Getty Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons tries to get to the basket past Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on January 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

One hypothetical three-team sign-and-trade would send Duren to Milwaukee while Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware go to Detroit.

The trade framework:

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jalen Duren in a sign-and-trade and Detroit’s 2031 first-round pick, top-10 protected

Detroit Pistons receive: Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware

Brooklyn Nets receive: Kevin Huerter, Tolu Smith and Dallas’ 2031 second-round pick from Detroit

For Milwaukee, the appeal would be bigger than simply acquiring the best player in the trade.

Duren would give the Bucks a potential post-Giannis foundation alongside No. 10 pick Brayden Burries and No. 13 pick Nate Ament.

Milwaukee selected Burries out of Arizona with its own lottery pick and acquired the selection used on Ament from Miami in the Antetokounmpo blockbuster. The development of Burries and Ament is pivotal to Milwaukee’s rebuild.

Duren would immediately become the proven anchor of that young trio.

He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last season, earning his first All-Star selection and All-NBA honors at 22.

Burries gives Milwaukee a young scoring guard. Ament brings size and two-way upside on the wing. Duren would provide the interior presence, rebounding and efficient scoring in the middle.

That is the outline of an actual rebuild.

Trade Would Take Sacramento Out of the Equation

The price would be steep.

Herro and Ware were significant pieces of Milwaukee’s return for Antetokounmpo. The Bucks also received Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, Ament, first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 pick swap and a 2033 second-rounder.

Ware, in particular, is a promising 22-year-old center coming off a season in which he averaged 11.1 points and nine rebounds.

That is why Milwaukee could reasonably seek draft compensation back from Detroit rather than adding more to the deal.

The alternative is patience. The Bucks could keep Ware, allow Herro’s contract to expire and pursue Duren next summer.

But waiting carries its own risk.

Sacramento could be waiting, too.

Trading for Duren now would remove that variable and give Milwaukee something it has lacked since Antetokounmpo left: a young, proven player around whom the franchise could organize its future.

A core of Duren, Burries and Ament would not replace Giannis.

It would give the Bucks a clear place to start after him.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Bucks Proposed Trade Lands 22-Year-Old All-NBA Star as Post-Giannis Anchor

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