Bucks Make Stunning Move, Benching 3-Time All-Star: Report

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton is expected to return from a one-game injury absence on Wednesday, but the team is reportedly planning on using the veteran in a bold, new way.

As first reported by senior NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Bucks will bring Middleton off the bench for the game against the San Antonio Spurs, and it won’t be a one-time thing. Haynes said on Wednesday morning that the three-time All-Star was told he’ll be coming off the bench “moving forward.”

“(Head coach) Doc Rivers, I was told, met with Khris Sunday in Toronto and shared the news with him,” the reporter said. “Doc is trying to find a level of continuity with that starting group, while also managing the minutes of Khris Middleton, who is still under a minutes restriction.”

The 13th-year pro underwent double ankle surgery over the offseason and missed the first 21 games of the year. Middleton’s played 12 contests (seven starts) during the 2024-25 campaign, posting his lowest averages in minutes (23.8) and points (12.7) per game since the 2013-14 season (his first year in Milwaukee and second in the NBA). He’s third on the team with 5.0 assists per contest though, tied for fourth in rebounds (4.4) and his .404 three-point field goal percentage is his best in four years.

Taurean Prince is expected to take Middleton’s place in the starting lineup, alongside Andre Jackson, Brook Lopez, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Eric Nehm of The Athletic was among those to confirm Haynes’ report, adding that Lillard had been added to the team’s injury list and was questionable vs. the Spurs due to a left calf contusion.

Coming Off the Bench Will be New for Middleton

Middleton’s come off the bench 94 times in the regular season in his career, but much of that came in his early years.

He didn’t start any of the 27 games he played during his lone season with the Detroit Pistons as a rookie in 2012-13 and wasn’t among the starting five 39 times across his first two years with Milwaukee from 2013-15. Middleton then started all 79 games he played in 2015-16 and 23 of his 29 regular season appearances in the 2016-17 campaign.

The Texas A&M product suited up and started all 82 contests of the 2017-18 season and came off the bench just three more times leading into the 2022-23 campaign. Middleton was limited to 33 games and 19 starts two years ago but started all 55 of his games played last season.

Monday’s road win against the Toronto Raptors was Middleton’s first missed game since making his season debut on Dec. 6, breaking a streak 12 consecutive appearances, including seven straight starts.

Middleton played a crucial role in the Bucks winning the title in 2021, tying his career high in assists per tilt (5.4), averaging his highest minutes (33.4) per game in the last seven seasons and posting his second-highest scoring average of his career (20.4).

Bucks Hanging Around Playoff Picture Despite Brutal Start

Milwaukee (18-16) enters Wednesday fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, 12.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers (31-4) and 7.5 in back of the second-place Boston Celtics (27-10).

The Bucks could easily sneak up to third in the conference in the coming weeks, however, as they trail the third-place New York Knicks (24-13) by just 4.5 games and the fourth-place Orlando Magic (22-16) by only two games. The middle of the standings is clustered though, with Milwaukee and the 11th-place Philadelphia 76ers (14-20) separated by a mere four games.

Still, considering that the Bucks opened the campaign 2-8, being back in the thick of things is an accomplishment.