Bucks Target $40.7 Million Former All-Star Guard Trade After Giannis Antetokounmpo Exit

The Milwaukee Bucks just sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, and it was surprising for the NBA community. Most teams in that position put their head down and rebuild quietly. Milwaukee, apparently, had other ideas.

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the hottest names in trade talks right now. Their franchise guard is drawing interest from across the league. The Bucks are reportedly among the suitors, which raises a very fair question about where exactly this franchise thinks it is headed.

Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Eye LaMelo Ball in Potential Trade

Sources say the Bucks have registered trade interest in LaMelo Ball. Per Jake Fischer, that interest dates back to before the Giannis trade, when Milwaukee was eyeing Ball as a potential running mate alongside Giannis, not a centerpiece of a new era. That distinction matters more than it might seem.

Sources say the Milwaukee Bucks have also registered trade interest recently in LaMelo Ball, which has dated back to when the Bucks looked at him as a potential addition to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Story here: https://t.co/SiMmxdIyv8 https://t.co/DXisaOQ5Sw — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 25, 2026

Because the Bucks that wanted Ball a few weeks ago and the Bucks that exist today are two completely different teams with two completely different goals. The original idea had logic. Pairing a creative, high-volume playmaker with one of the best forwards in NBA history is a real strategy. That version of the plan is gone now.

Should the Bucks Actually Go After LaMelo Ball?

Ball himself is not the problem. At 24, he is under contract through 2028-29 and nearly took Charlotte to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. At $40.7 million a year, he is expensive but he is also genuinely worth the conversation. Three years of control on a player that age is real value.

The issue is timing. Milwaukee just brought in Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakučionis from Miami, plus a heavy package of draft picks. That group has never shared a floor together. New coach Taylor Jenkins has not coached a single game yet. The roster has no settled identity, no rhythm, nothing.

Adding Ball on top of all that, before you even know what you have, means spending assets you might desperately need later. Charlotte is not selling low either. With the Timberwolves and Raptors also circling, the price will be steep.

There is a version of this that makes sense, maybe a year from now when Milwaukee has a clearer picture of its core. Right now though, the Bucks chasing Ball feels like skipping straight to chapter five without reading the first four.

The interest is real. The timing, less so.