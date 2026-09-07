Bucks Reportedly Struggling to Move $107 Million Signing

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the 2026-27 season in a different position after moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The franchise is reshaping its roster around younger players and future assets following the major offseason trade.

Myles Turner remains one of the notable veterans on Milwaukee’s roster. The center joined the Bucks after spending the first 10 seasons of his NBA career with the Indiana Pacers and was expected to play an important role alongside Antetokounmpo.

With the Bucks now beginning a new era, Turner’s place on the roster has become a significant part of the team’s offseason outlook. His contract and first season in Milwaukee are also factors as the organization considers its next moves.

Bucks Struggle to Find a Taker for Myles Turner

The Milwaukee Bucks have been unable to find a trade partner willing to take on Myles Turner’s contract, according to ESPN’s Ben Golliver. Turner signed a four-year, $107 million deal with Milwaukee last summer in what was viewed as part of the team’s effort to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The situation changed after Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat this offseason. Milwaukee was able to include Bobby Portis and his three-year, $44 million contract in that deal, but Turner’s contract has remained on the Bucks’ books.

Golliver described the development as part of a difficult offseason for Milwaukee. “The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade was only the beginning of Milwaukee’s pain,” he wrote in his assessment of the Bucks.

Golliver also noted that Milwaukee has not found a team willing to take on Turner’s four-year, $107 million contract.

The Bucks have undergone several changes since losing Antetokounmpo, including replacing Doc Rivers with former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Milwaukee is now preparing for its first season without Antetokounmpo since 2012.

Turner averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 blocks in 71 games last season. He shot 38.3% from three-point range but 44% overall from the field.

Myles Turner Could Become a Trade-Deadline Option

Turner’s market could change during the season if he can improve on his first year with Milwaukee.

“Wisconsin Sports Heroics” noted that Turner’s first season in Milwaukee did little to strengthen his trade value. His contract has complicated trade discussions, but a stronger start to the 2026-27 season could give the Bucks more options ahead of the trade deadline.

The Charlotte Hornets have been identified as a potential destination if Milwaukee continues exploring the trade market. Charlotte is entering a new phase around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel and has also added veteran players such as Naz Reid, Grayson Allen and Dennis Schroder.

A potential three-player deal would send Turner to Charlotte, with the Bucks receiving Grant Williams and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Turner could provide Charlotte with shooting and rim protection at center. His ability to stretch the floor could complement the Hornets’ young offensive players, while his defensive presence would address an area of need.

For Milwaukee, however, a strong start to the 2026-27 season may be important if the team hopes to create a more favorable market for Turner before the trade deadline.