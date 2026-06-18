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Bucks’ Draft Target Revealed Amid Giannis Trade Negotiations

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Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 04: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during a timeout in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum on February 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently navigating the delicate process of trading their franchise superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former league MVP led the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021, but since then have failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs, missing the postseason entirely this past season.

As a result, the Bucks are working to facilitate a trade for Antetokounmpo, both to acquire the assets necessary to rebuild the team and to allow the best player in franchise history a chance to chase a title again before the end of his career. The Heat and Celtics are considered the frontrunners for the Greek superstar, but other teams could get involved too.

Most assumed the Bucks would trade Antetokounmpo before the draft, but now that it’s just five days away, that window is closing. Regardless of when a Giannis trade takes place, we now know more about the Bucks’ plans in the draft with their current selections.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Draft Target Revealed

The Bucks are reportedly targeting Tennessee F Nate Ament with their pick.

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 29: Nate Ament #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers dribbles the ball against Nimari Burnett #4 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bucks are picking at No. 10 overall in the first round in Tuesday’s draft. According to Jake Fischer, the Bucks have their sights set on one player in particular at that spot: Tennessee F Nate Ament.

“While the Bucks continue navigating Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks, Milwaukee, currently picking No. 10, seems to have emerged as Nate Ament’s floor,” Fischer wrote. “A Bucks contingent of Jon Horst, Taylor Jenkins, and others visited Ament in New York during this pre-draft process. And after visiting with the Clippers yesterday, sources say Ament won’t work out for the Warriors at No. 11.”

A true freshman from Manassas, Virginia, Ament had a productive season in Knoxville. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 blocks, and one steal per game, shooting 39.9 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from behind the 3-point line on almost four attempts per game.

While critics of Ament point to his underdeveloped physicality and lack of shot-making efficiency, it’s easy to see why Milwaukee might be intrigued with his skillset. He measures 6-10, 207 pounds and has a guard-like handle at that size, with the ability to shoot from anywhere and get to the rim.

The Bucks Could End Up With Multiple Lottery Picks in This Draft

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 10: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks signs autographs for fans before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on April 10, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Bucks seem to have settled on Ament at No. 10, assuming he’s still on the board. But if they can trade Antetokounmpo before the draft, Milwaukee will most likely add another pick or two in the trade to use on some other draft targets.

Ament fills a need created by trading Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks still need a lead guard. Alabama’s Labaron Philon, Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz, and Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie are all potential targets, depending on where that additional pick falls.

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Bucks’ Draft Target Revealed Amid Giannis Trade Negotiations

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