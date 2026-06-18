Bucks’ Draft Target Revealed Amid Giannis Trade Negotiations

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently navigating the delicate process of trading their franchise superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former league MVP led the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021, but since then have failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs, missing the postseason entirely this past season.

As a result, the Bucks are working to facilitate a trade for Antetokounmpo, both to acquire the assets necessary to rebuild the team and to allow the best player in franchise history a chance to chase a title again before the end of his career. The Heat and Celtics are considered the frontrunners for the Greek superstar, but other teams could get involved too.

Most assumed the Bucks would trade Antetokounmpo before the draft, but now that it’s just five days away, that window is closing. Regardless of when a Giannis trade takes place, we now know more about the Bucks’ plans in the draft with their current selections.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Draft Target Revealed

The Bucks are picking at No. 10 overall in the first round in Tuesday’s draft. According to Jake Fischer, the Bucks have their sights set on one player in particular at that spot: Tennessee F Nate Ament.

“While the Bucks continue navigating Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks, Milwaukee, currently picking No. 10, seems to have emerged as Nate Ament’s floor,” Fischer wrote. “A Bucks contingent of Jon Horst, Taylor Jenkins, and others visited Ament in New York during this pre-draft process. And after visiting with the Clippers yesterday, sources say Ament won’t work out for the Warriors at No. 11.”

A true freshman from Manassas, Virginia, Ament had a productive season in Knoxville. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 blocks, and one steal per game, shooting 39.9 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from behind the 3-point line on almost four attempts per game.

While critics of Ament point to his underdeveloped physicality and lack of shot-making efficiency, it’s easy to see why Milwaukee might be intrigued with his skillset. He measures 6-10, 207 pounds and has a guard-like handle at that size, with the ability to shoot from anywhere and get to the rim.

The Bucks Could End Up With Multiple Lottery Picks in This Draft

The Bucks seem to have settled on Ament at No. 10, assuming he’s still on the board. But if they can trade Antetokounmpo before the draft, Milwaukee will most likely add another pick or two in the trade to use on some other draft targets.

Ament fills a need created by trading Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks still need a lead guard. Alabama’s Labaron Philon, Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz, and Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie are all potential targets, depending on where that additional pick falls.