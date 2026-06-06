Bucks Get Negative Update On Giannis Using His Trade Leverage

Trade partners interested in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks may have a tough time convincing the superstar to join them. A new report confirmed that Giannis is not above flexing his power and letting teams know that he doesn’t intend to stay there long-term. Milwaukee currently has one guaranteed year left on Antetokounmpo’s contract before he can opt out into free agency next summer.

NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed the following about Giannis’ trade leverage:

“He has tons of power. After next season, he has a player option for 2027-28. [Giannis has] tons of power [in dictating where he goes]. So, if a team he doesn’t want to go to says, ‘We want to talk to Milwaukee. We want to trade.’ Words gonna get back to Giannis, and he’s gonna say, ‘You can do it, but you’re only getting me for the season, and I’m out.’”

Previous rumors indicated that almost every good team with enough flexibility would be interested in at least discussing a trade with the Bucks. However, Antetokounmpo will likely inform teams that he won’t sign an extension if they aren’t a preferred destination. Giannis can utilize his desires to help or hurt trade talks with any interested franchise.

This News Most Helps The Miami Heat

Many teams have been linked to Antetokounmpo trade desires, but only a few have been rumored to have Giannis’ interest. The New York Knicks were the top team that Antetokounmpo wanted to join last offseason. This is likely off the table now that the Knicks are likely to win the NBA Championship with a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat are the only other team that Giannis has said strongly positive things about to create a connection there. Most oddsmaker sites list Miami as the top team that would acquire Antetokounmpo if he’s not on the Bucks’ roster next season.

Other interested teams will likely have to convince Giannis into giving them a chance and signing on for at least one more guaranteed season. Milwaukee is the one to suffer most from this since they’ll lose leverage if other teams drop out before Miami agrees to a deal.

Which Teams Must Change Giannis’ Mind?

Various teams interested in Giannis have not been linked to him due to a lack of interest on his part. The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly badly want Antetokounmpo, but they must use former teammates Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday to convince him to give the team a chance.

Franchises like the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves feel closer to a title if they get Giannis, but it will come down to if he wants to live in those locations. Houston especially has younger assets that Milwaukee would love to obtain.

Dark horse candidates like the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are already considered outsiders. However, Antetokounmpo must be won over by their cases to give him a new long-term home. Miami remains the favorite, but other teams will have to work hard to make Giannis give them a chance or risk losing him after one season.