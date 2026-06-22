Report: Bucks Target Emerging European Star in Blockbuster Giannis Trade Talks

The Milwaukee Bucks‘ search for maximum value in any potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade may have identified an unexpected target. As trade talks intensify ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, Marc Stein reported that the Boston Celtics remain firmly in the mix for the two-time MVP, with Milwaukee showing interest in one of Boston’s young international prospects.

The Giannis trade saga has dominated league discussions for months, with the Miami Heat and Celtics emerging as the most active suitors. While much of the focus has centered on established stars such as Jaylen Brown, Tyler Herro, and Kel’el Ware, Stein’s latest report suggests the Bucks are also evaluating younger assets as they weigh their options before draft night.

Milwaukee’s decision carries major implications for the Eastern Conference. Giannis remains under contract but is not eligible to sign another extension until October 1, while Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam previously called the NBA Draft the “natural time” to either move forward with Antetokounmpo or continue building around him.

Milwaukee Bucks Eye Hugo Gonzalez in Boston Celtics Trade Framework

According to Stein, the Celtics’ proposal is built around 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, draft compensation, and additional assets. However, another name has emerged as a player of interest for Milwaukee.

“Sources say that the Bucks have interest in Boston’s prized young Spanish guard Hugo Gonzalez,” Stein wrote in his latest edition of The Stein Line.

The 19-year-old Gonzalez has been viewed as one of Boston’s most promising international prospects. His inclusion could become an important factor as Milwaukee evaluates whether Boston’s package can compete with Miami’s offer.

Stein noted that Boston’s No. 27 overall pick is part of the framework, but Milwaukee would likely seek additional value. The Bucks already own the No. 10 pick in Tuesday’s draft and are believed to value the possibility of adding multiple young players from what Stein described as a “universally billed” deep draft class.

A league source quoted by Stein suggested Boston’s position has strengthened in recent days.

“One league source, after my story published, told me that the Celtics emerged from the weekend ‘with a real shot’ to win this race with a Jaylen Brown-centric offer, adding that Milwaukee has considered going ahead even without a third-team facilitator,” Stein wrote.

That development represents a significant shift in a process that many around the league previously viewed as favoring Miami.

Miami Heat Continue Pursuit as Giannis Antetokounmpo Decision Nears

Despite Boston’s momentum, the Heat remain heavily involved in discussions.

Stein reported that Miami’s proposal includes Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and the No. 13 overall pick in the upcoming draft. He added that league sources believe Miami is willing to include additional draft assets and, if necessary, more players.

ESPN analyst Bobby Marks, cited by Stein, recently stated that Miami’s package is currently viewed as “the strongest known proposal to date.”

The Bucks, however, appear focused on maximizing every aspect of a potential return. Stein reported that Milwaukee could even pursue additional trades involving acquired players, such as Herro, to generate more future assets.

Meanwhile, other teams are waiting for clarity. Stein wrote that league executives believe the unresolved Giannis situation has slowed broader trade activity across the NBA, particularly with the draft approaching.

Minnesota has already been informed that Milwaukee’s asking price has increased compared to earlier discussions, while Portland’s previously discussed interest has cooled. As a result, the race appears increasingly focused on Boston and Miami.

For now, Antetokounmpo remains a Buck. But with the draft serving as the publicly referenced timeline for Haslam, attention is turning to whether Milwaukee values a package led by Brown and prospect Hugo Gonzalez more than Miami’s collection of young players, draft picks, and established talent.

A decision that could reshape the Eastern Conference may be only days away.