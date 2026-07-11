Milwaukee Bucks Coach Gets Honest On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks moved on from Giannis Antetokounmpo last month, trading him to the Miami Heat before the NBA Draft. It ended a 10-month-long trade saga between the team and the two-time NBA MVP.

Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins, who was hired by the team two months before Giannis was traded, talked about the drawn-out Giannis trade saga. Jenkins said that it was necessary to take some time to trade Giannis, considering that he is one of the franchise’s greatest players.

“Obviously, [it was] a difficult decision,” Jenkins, a former head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, said on the Bucks’ decision to trade the Greek Freak during an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“Giannis has meant so much not just to the organization but to the city. But really trying to identify what did we really believed was the best pathway forward for the Bucks and also doing right what was best for Giannis.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Was Hard To Pull Off

Jenkins added that it was not for the organisation to let go of Giannis after he led them to the NBA championship in 2021 and had a fruitful 13 years together.

“We’re not going to sit here and say ‘oh it’s easy it’s flipping a coin’ and this is going to be something that’s going to be clear as day from day one,” the new Bucks coach said.

“It was a lengthy process. A lot of great conversations about where we’re at, where we want to go. It’s not something that’s just going to happen overnight,” he added.

The Heat acquired Antetokounmpo and forward Bobby Portis from the Bucks in a blockbuster trade. In exchange, the Bucks received Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, multiple future first-round picks, and draft pick swaps.

The deal occurred after nearly a year of speculation regarding Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee. The Bucks entered trade talks with a few finalists, including the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee brings in young assets like Herro and Ware to rebuild its roster and secure long-term draft value.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Could Still Return To The Bucks

Giannis is not shutting down the idea of returning to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Speaking with Bucks’ play-by-play commentator Jim Paschke in Giannis’ final interview with Milwaukee, the Greek Freak said he could follow in the footsteps of legendary power forward Kevin Garnett, who rejoined the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that drafted him, towards the end of his career.

“That would be awesome if I can go and play and maybe come back,” Giannis said. “Kevin Garnett did the same thing. I saw this clip of him walking into the [Timberwolves’] arena and [the fans] gave him a standing ovation, and people to this day love him.”

“I hope I was able to make them happy, I hope I was able to inspire them, if I had a little impact in their lives,” he said of Bucks fans.

Now, Giannis is set to open a new career chapter with the Heat, a team known to have elevated superstars’ careers when they join the team.