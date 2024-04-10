Doc River Provides Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury After Bucks Win

The Milwaukee Bucks witnessed a scary injury during their game against the Boston Celtics. Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a spontaneous calf injury, which was later called a soleus injury.

While talking with reporters, Rivers provided an update on Antetokounmpo’s injury. Rivers told reporters that the Bucks’ star would have an MRI, and he left the building, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm’s X account.

Per Jamal Collier’s X account, Rivers admitted both his concern and optimism surrounding Antetokounmpo’s injury.

“That’s a good question. High. But he’s Giannis. I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. We’re just going hope for the best.”

The Bucks will get more information on Antetokounmpo as more time passes. It’s not clear if he’ll be out for the next several weeks or if he’ll be available for their next game against the Orlando Magic on April 10.

Antetokounmpo’s absence did not prove to be a problem for the Bucks. They prevailed against the Celtics anyway, winning 104-89, which helps their chances of securing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, if Antetokounmpo’s injury is a problem, this could be trouble for the Bucks’ playoff hopes.