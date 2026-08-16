Doc Rivers Makes Bold Rajon Rondo Coaching Prediction

After 1,194 wins as a head coach in the NBA, Doc Rivers was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Rivers is a one-time NBA champion, a one-time NBA Cup champion and a one-time Coach of the Year. He’s considered one of the greatest coaches in history and was named by the NBA in its Top 15 list.

Before his induction, Rivers spoke to Marc J. Spears of Andscape to discuss his career and coaching tree.

Doc Rivers on Rajon Rondo’s Coaching Future

Asked about his coaching tree, Doc Rivers had nothing but praise and respect for Ty Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers and former Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau.

However, Rivers gushed about the future of Rajon Rondo, who has spent the past two years as a part-time coaching assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I think Rajon Rondo is going to be one hell of a coach,” Rivers said. “He’s the smartest human being I’ve ever coached, and he works at it. He was with me all this (past season in Milwaukee). Now he’s a savant, and that doesn’t go well at times, because he sees (the game differently).”

Rondo is often named one of the smartest players in league history. He’s touted to become an NBA head coach, though he’s currently focused on training his son.

Before retiring in 2024, Rondo carved out a 16-year NBA career. He won two championships with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rajon Rondo Considered for New Orleans Pelicans Job

The New Orleans Pelicans were looking for a new head coach following the 2025-26 NBA season. They fired Willie Green after a 2-10 start to the season and named James Borrego as interim coach.

Before former Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley was selected by the Pelicans, Rajon Rondo was one of the candidates they interviewed, as per The Athletic.

In an interview back in March, Rondo told The Athletic that he’s ready to become a coach in the NBA.

“I know I can do it now,” Rondo said. “I have the discipline, preparation. And, obviously, it’s about having the right people around you. I feel like I know who I am, and I know the people I can trust in this business for the most part.”

Unfortunately for Rondo, all vacant head coaching positions in the NBA have now been filled.

Maybe he could start as an official assistant coach for some of his former coaches like Rick Carlisle and Ty Lue. He won’t be the first All-Star point guard to transition into coaching and become successful.