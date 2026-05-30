Expected Timeline For Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, and a realistic timeline confirms it will likely come within the next month. Antetokounmpo only has one guaranteed year left on his contract, and Bucks ownership have already stated they’ll trade him if he doesn’t want to opt in for a bigger deal. Teams like the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets are just some franchises who intend to make offers for the superstar.

Longtime writer Gery Woelfel revealed the following on X about the upcoming trade:

“You never say never when it comes to the zany world of professional sports. Things can change in a heartbeat. But as of this tweet, there’s virtually zero chance of Antetokounmpo remaining with the Bucks. I’m hearing a Giannis trade will likely include multiple teams and that it’ll probably go down in the days leading up to the draft, which commences June 23.”

The expectation is that Giannis will get traded ahead of the NBA Draft with the June 23rd target date. Most trades start to take place after the NBA Finals end due to many teams hoping to acquire or move draft picks before the draft takes place. Woelfel believes Antetokounmpo will be on his next franchise in under four weeks.

Which Teams Benefit From This News?

The faster timing of a Giannis trade means that the teams currently favored have a better chance. Other franchises hoping to gain assets to offer Milwaukee will have to work harder with a shorter window of time and so many interested teams.

Miami is considered the favorite since they can offer a proven player, young assets, and many future draft picks. The Bucks would have interest in Kel’el Ware as the top young name and get to target Tyler Herro or Andrew Wiggins to try to keep playing competitive basketball since they don’t own some of their upcoming picks.

Golden State may have a good chance if they can make it a multi-team deal to send Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green to another team. The 2030s draft picks of the Warriors are considered a top asset since the franchise will likely lose once Stephen Curry declines or retires.

Other Big News From This Story

Woelfel referenced a timeline, but he also made it clear that he feels the current chances of Giannis remaining in Milwaukee are at 0%. Last offseason featured a report of Antetokounmpo requesting a trade to the New York Knicks until the Bucks talked him into staying.

The trade deadline featured a similar story of Milwaukee shopping a displeased Giannis in discussions with multiple teams, but they once again got cold feet. Some fans and pundits have wondered if the Bucks and Antetokounmpo will just stick it out since it’s so been hard for them to part ways.

However, this report and stories like Giannis reporting Milwaukee to the league for not clearing him at the end of the season showed how bad things have got between them. Both parties finally seem ready to move on, and he’s clearly not signing a new contract. The time is finally coming for Antetokounmpo to get traded to a new franchise.