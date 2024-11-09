Giannis Antetokounmpo Voices Bucks Frustrations Amid Trade Rumors

Year two of the Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo partnership is off to a rocky start. After a blowout loss to the New York Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks are 2-8 to begin the year.

Antetokounmpo didn’t hold back after the November 8 loss, a 116-94 blowout at Madison Square Garden. When speaking with reporters postgame, he admitted that the Bucks “didn’t compete” against the Knicks.

“Teams are not just gonna give us games,” Antetokounmpo said. “They’re not gonna feel bad for us. We’ve gotta compete every single possession. Every loose ball, we’ve gotta get a body on the floor & put it on the line. We didn’t compete at all.”

The two-time MVP went on to question the passion of his Milwaukee teammates, highlighting an upcoming game against the Boston Celtics.

“At least give yourself a chance,” He continued. “We came to New York after playing great last night. We come here, we lose by 30. Are you okay with not competing? I know I’m not okay with that (expletive). We’ve got Boston in two days. We don’t compete, we’re gonna lose by 30.”

At 2-7, the Bucks are the second-to-worst team in the Eastern Conference on paper, behind only the Philadelphia 76ers. They’ll look to get back on track against the defending champs on Nov. 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 pm EST.

This story will be updated.