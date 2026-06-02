Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Seems to Dispel Trade Rumors in Interview

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. He was a distraction for the team last year after rumors bubbled up last summer that he wanted to be moved. Ultimately, the team did not decide to trade him.

This summer, they are expected to have a gaggle of offers for him. Despite his injury history, Antetokounmpo is still one of the five best players in the league when he is fully healthy. Yet, Antetokounmpo has yet to firmly ask for a trade. He has avoided vocalizing that for some reason.

Now, it looks like he’s trying to dispel rumors of being traded altogether.

Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Says he Wants to Stay in Milwaukee

In a recent interview with The School of Hard Knocks, Antetokounmpo implied that he wants to stay in Milwaukee for a while.

“2013, I got drafted, I came here to Milwaukee. I’ve been here for 13 years with the team, and hopefully, many more.”

That comment seems to lend the idea that Antetokounmpo wants to continue playing for the Bucks. He is known as a very loyal guy, and he certainly has been loyal to the city of Milwaukee. Over the years, he has talked about how much he loves being there.

This past season was the most challenging of his career. He played just 36 games after dealing with multiple calf injuries. He had a well-publicized feud with the team about wanting to play late in the year, as well. The Bucks are not close to competing for a title, either.

If Antetokounmpo is not traded this summer, he might stay in Milwaukee for his entire career. This summer is the best opportunity for both parties to move on from each other. If they don’t, Antetokounmpo could decide to just play for one team for his entire career.

Milwaukee Will Make a Decision Before the NBA Draft on Giannis Antetokounmpo

No matter which way they go, the Bucks will make a decision on Antetokounmpo’s future before the NBA Draft. That is when it would make the most sense to trade him. If Milwaukee wants to get the proper assets in return for him, moving him before the draft is the right move.

Antetokounmpo has one year left on his contract. That means he will likely have to be willing to re-sign with whatever team he gets traded to. That fact likely limits the teams that can realistically acquire him if he does, in fact, want to be moved.

It seems pretty clear that Antetokounmpo does not want to be the bad guy and ask out. Yet, it still seems like that is the most likely scenario this summer. It would be surprising to see Antetokounmpo on the team when the 2026-27 season begins in October.

Which team pays the premium price to bring in Antetokounmpo remains to be seen.