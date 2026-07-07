Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Milwaukee Bucks Hope On Potential Return

Giannis Antetokounmpo has said goodbye to the Milwaukee Bucks after being traded to the Miami Heat last month. It ended his 13-year tenure with the team that developed him from a skinny young player from Greece to one of the franchise’s greatest players ever.

However, he is not shutting the door on a potential return in Milwaukee. Speaking with Bucks’ play-by-play commentator Jim Paschke, Giannis said that he is willing to return to Milwaukee, just like what NBA legend Kevin Garnett did with the Minnesota Timberwolves towards the end of his career.

“That would be awesome if I can go and play and maybe come back,” Giannis said when Paschke floated the idea to him. “Kevin Garnett did the same thing. I saw this clip of him walking into the [Timberwolves’] arena and [the fans] gave him a standing ovation, and people to this day love him.”

How Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Situation Compares With Kevin Garnett

Garnett played his first 12 seasons in Minnesota before leaving. He was drafted straight out of high school in 1995 and stayed with the Timberwolves until 2007.

Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2007 and won the NBA championship in 2008, his lone title in his career.

He then played for the Brooklyn Nets before being traded back to Minnesota in 2015 to finish his career.

Conversely, Giannis gave the Bucks the 2021 NBA championship, the franchise’s first since 1971, when the team still had Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

The Greek Freak has one more guaranteed season remaining for the 2026-2027 season and a player option worth $62.7 million in the 2027-2028 season. He will become extension-eligible with the Heat on January 6, 2027.

If he does not sign an extension with the Heat in January, the earliest he could return to Milwaukee is on the 2027-2028 NBA season.

For now, he hopes he positively impacted the lives of Bucks fans during his time in Milwaukee.

“I hope I was able to make them happy, I hope I was able to inspire them, if I had a little impact in their lives,” he said in an interview with Paschke.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Heartwarming Realization About His Time With The Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a heartwarming response when asked about his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I wouldn’t change one thing. I wouldn’t change one thing. Nothing. Nothing. All through the ups and downs, good and bad, wins and losses, I would not change one thing,” he said.

The Bucks built their roster around Giannis from the end of the 2010s up to the early years of the 2020s, where they assembled a supporting cast led by Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

The Bucks also traded for Damian Lillard in 2023, but it did not reach the same success. During Lillard’s two years with Giannis, the Bucks lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Last year, the Bucks did not reach the playoffs, finishing with 32 wins with Giannis playing just 36 games.

Giannis averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game when he played on the court.

For now, the Bucks will rebuild with a new cast, while Giannis opens a new chapter in his career with the Miami Heat.