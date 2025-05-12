Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposal Forms New Big 3 in West

An ESPN report on May 12 revealed that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo “was open” to the idea of a trade, rocking the NBA world.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that teams are “expected to ramp up due diligence” in the coming week concerning the feasibility of a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

In light of the rumors, The Athletic proposed a three-team idea that would send Antetokounmpo to the San Antonio Spurs, forming a new Big Three alongside Victor Wembanyama and All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox.

Spurs would receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks would receive: Zion Williamson, Keldon Johnson, 2025 first-round pick (Spurs, via Hawks), 2027 first-round pick swap rights (Pelicans), 2029 first-round pick (Spurs)

Pelicans would receive: Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Pat Connaughton, 2027 first-round pick (Spurs, via Hawks)

A Win-Win-Win?

David Aldridge explained why the proposed trade could potentially leave all three teams satisfied with the moving parts. For one, the Bucks would get a do-over with Zion Williamson as their new franchise star, along with a slew of draft assets. As for the Pelicans, they’ll get back the perfect pieces to pair with their youthful roster.

“Go big or go home,” wrote Aldridge. “If the Bucks have no choice but to trade Giannis, they make a multi-team deal that gets them a potential superstar to build around in the still-just-24-year-old Williamson and a rotational wing in Johnson.

“Most importantly, they get a whole lot of future firsts to give them a chance to rebuild if Williamson can’t overcome his history of injuries, including a ’25 pick at the back of the lottery, and potential control of their own first back in ’27, just as Williamson is entering the last year of his current deal.

“New Orleans, after years of uncertainty, gets out of the Williamson business and moves on with a Strength in Numbers approach bolstered by Vassell’s offense chops and Sochan’s defense, adding to its young core of Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Yves Missi and the returning Dejounte Murray. The Pelicans also hold on to most of their cache of future firsts.”

A Title Contender Immediately?

If the Spurs can pull off a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, they’d instantly join the Thunder, Nuggets, Rockets and Timberwolves among the West’s elite teams.

“The Spurs’ starting lineup next October would be De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama,” wrote Aldridge.

“I’m guessing Chris Paul would re-up for one or two more seasons as Fox’s backup. They would have other players on their roster, too.”

Incidentally, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted that the Spurs and Rockets were “two teams to watch” in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

“Giannis is extremely savvy when it comes to financial matters,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on May 12.

“He’s very, very smart at what is the best way to do his contract,” Windhorst continued. “He’s very, very smart at taxes. I promise you, he knows the tax rates in all the states. And I again come back to Houston and San Antonio — no state income tax. Watch what happens tonight in this lottery with Houston and San Antonio.”