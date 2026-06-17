Bucks Make New Demand in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade That Could Complicate Miami Heat Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks‘ ongoing discussions involving Giannis Antetokounmpo have taken another significant turn ahead of the NBA Draft. While the Miami Heat have remained one of the most persistent suitors for the two-time MVP, a new requirement from Milwaukee could complicate any potential agreement.

According to Jake Fischer in The Stein Line, the Bucks are continuing to explore ways to add more draft capital if they ultimately move Antetokounmpo. The development comes as trade speculation intensifies around the franchise cornerstone and as teams around the league prepare for draft week.

Miami has been viewed as a serious contender for Antetokounmpo for months. ESPN previously reported that Antetokounmpo would be willing to sign a contract extension if traded to the Heat, keeping Miami firmly involved in negotiations. However, Milwaukee’s latest stance suggests the organization is still seeking a greater return before making a franchise-altering decision.

Milwaukee Bucks Seek Additional First-Round Pick in Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks

Fischer reported that “The Bucks continue to signal to rival teams and agents that they plan to have as many as three first-round picks in this draft … two more than their current allotment.”

The comment has drawn attention because Milwaukee currently owns only the No. 10 overall selection. Sources cited by Fischer indicated that the Bucks are looking to acquire Miami’s No. 13 pick as part of an Antetokounmpo trade package while also searching for another first-round selection.

That additional demand appears to be a key reason negotiations have not advanced further.

The framework discussed around Miami’s offer includes Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., the No. 13 overall pick and additional draft compensation. Herro would give Milwaukee an established scorer, while Ware and Jaquez would provide young talent for a potential rebuild.

However, Milwaukee’s pursuit of another first-round pick suggests the organization believes a deal involving Antetokounmpo requires even greater draft value.

Fischer added context to the situation when discussing Milwaukee’s draft plans, writing that the expected addition of multiple first-round selections “should help explain why so many rival teams have been projecting that Milwaukee will at last push ahead with plans to trade its Face of the Franchise.”

With the draft approaching, the Bucks appear focused on maximizing flexibility before making a final decision on Antetokounmpo’s future.

Miami Heat and Boston Celtics Remain in the Giannis Antetokounmpo Race

The Heat remain one of the most closely linked teams to Antetokounmpo.

According to the information provided, Miami has spent months presenting trade offers to Milwaukee. The appeal is clear: pairing Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo would immediately create one of the Eastern Conference’s most formidable foundations.

Boston has also emerged as a team to monitor.

The Celtics have been mentioned as a possible destination, with Antetokounmpo reportedly willing to sign an extension if traded there as well. However, constructing a competitive package could prove difficult. Boston would likely need to evaluate significant roster changes, including decisions involving its established core.

Meanwhile, Fischer noted that the Bucks are actively exploring ways to increase their draft assets before next week’s event. The search for another first-round pick indicates Milwaukee is still evaluating multiple paths and is not rushing into an agreement.

For now, the Heat appear to have a clearer framework on the table, but the latest demand raises the price of any potential transaction.

As draft week approaches, Milwaukee’s request for an additional first-round pick could become one of the biggest obstacles standing between the Heat and a blockbuster deal for Antetokounmpo. Until the Bucks determine they have received sufficient value, one of the NBA’s most closely watched trade situations is expected to remain unresolved.