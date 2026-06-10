Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Preferred Trade Destination Revealed as Bucks Make Decision

As the NBA Finals continue between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, attention around the league is increasingly shifting toward the offseason and the future of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two-time NBA MVP remains the biggest name in potential trade discussions ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer in The Stein Line, there is a “growing expectation throughout the NBA” that Milwaukee will move Antetokounmpo before the draft begins on June 23.

The Bucks’ plans have become one of the league’s dominant storylines, with several teams monitoring the situation closely as Milwaukee weighs its next steps with the face of the franchise.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer Reveal Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Trade Preferences

According to Stein and Fischer, league sources believe Antetokounmpo has a preferred destination if he is traded this offseason.

“Sources close to the process consistently say that they believe that Miami is at the top of Antetokounmpo’s current wish list,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

The insiders added that another Eastern Conference contender remains in the conversation.

“Chatter persists that Antetokounmpo, in any case, is determined to stay in the Eastern Conference,” they wrote, while noting that “the idea of landing in Boston is still in his thoughts somewhere.”

The report comes as teams around the league prepare for what could become one of the most significant trades in recent NBA history.

Antetokounmpo, 31, remains under contract but has only one guaranteed season left before a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

That contract situation is expected to play a major role in negotiations. Stein and Fischer noted that teams will seek assurances about Antetokounmpo’s long-term future before committing significant trade assets.

Milwaukee is also exploring ways to maximize its return.

According to The Stein Line, the Bucks are interested in involving the Portland Trail Blazers in a multi-team trade structure to recoup some of the draft capital they previously sent to Portland in the Damian Lillard trade.

The report added that Portland has expressed interest in acquiring Antetokounmpo, although league observers believe the superstar forward will have substantial influence over his eventual destination.

Milwaukee Bucks Expected to Wait Until NBA Finals End Before Trade Decision

While anticipation around a potential trade continues to grow, Stein and Fischer indicated that Milwaukee may not finalize a deal immediately.

According to their report, there is “an increasing belief leaguewide” that the Bucks would prefer to wait until after the NBA Finals before completing any transaction.

One factor is the New York Knicks.

Milwaukee is believed to be monitoring the Finals closely to see whether New York’s position changes if it fails to capture the championship after taking a 2-0 series lead over San Antonio.

Stein and Fischer wrote: “Might the Knicks then decide to re-enter the Giannis Trade Sweepstakes in response to the disappointment of letting the title slip away?”

The Bucks are already operating with an eye toward additional draft assets.

According to Stein and Fischer, Milwaukee has been operating “as though they will have at least one additional first-round pick by the time” the draft begins, alongside its current No. 10 overall selection.

Any potential deal would likely reshape the league’s landscape.

Antetokounmpo remains one of basketball’s most accomplished players. Despite injury issues limiting him to 36 games this season, he averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

For now, Milwaukee’s focus remains on evaluating the market and determining the best path forward. But with the draft less than two weeks away and leaguewide expectations growing, the possibility of an Antetokounmpo trade appears to be moving closer to reality.