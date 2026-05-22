NBA Teams Will Use This Factor When Recruiting Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are just a few weeks away as the Milwaukee Bucks consider all options heading into the 2026 NBA Draft. Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem confirmed that the natural time to explore scenarios will be before the draft, which takes place on June 23.

It looks like it’s the top headline of the 2026 NBA offseason. Especially so because San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is beginning to emerge as a problem in the league.

The 7-foot-4 do-it-all talent in Wembanyama is something the league may have never seen before. That said, franchises will have to find a way to stop him.

One possible answer: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Figuring Out a Way to Stop Victor Wembanyama

The Athletic’s Sam Amick spoke with multiple NBA executives, and one hot topic was how every team is trying to counter Victor Wembanyama’s physical presence.

“Teams will definitely have to start figuring out, ‘How do we get through this guy?'” One executive said. “So you look at it, and it’s like, ‘What do we need? How do we build our team to get better to compete against (Wembanyama and the Spurs)? Trust me, it’s on everybody’s mind. Teams will try to find ways that they can build a roster out to beat the Spurs, just like they are to beat OKC.”

It will be difficult for franchises to find a guy who can counter Wembanyama’s height, as well as the eight-foot wingspan he carries. There may not be anyone with a close body type, but someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo is just about as good as it gets.

Standing 6-foot-11 and weighing 243 pounds, Antetokounmpo’s physical traits have helped him and the Milwaukee Bucks achieve success. Even as far as a championship in 2021. His gritty play-style works on both sides of the court.

“Yeah, Giannis is a matchup solution for Wemby, so I could definitely see teams factoring that in when they’re discussing trading for him,” a different NBA executive told Sam Amick.

Even while Antetokounmpo was injured throughout the 2025-26 season, he posted 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in 36 contests.

Not just this but two MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year Award shows the true potential the ‘Greek Freak’ carries. Even at 31 years old.

Although the Spurs have yet to earn significant honors, the amount of potential that Victor Wembanyama carries is loud. At just 22 years old, franchises will have attempt to prepare for a long road ahead.

What Teams are Showing Interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Amid the large amount rumors throughout the NBA, there’s a few teams that have stuck out in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

“Antetokounmpo will have a say in wherever he ends up, but any team acquiring him is doing so with an eye on winning a championship,” said Robby Kalland of CBS Sports.

Among those “title contending” teams are the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers, among multiple others says ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Miami Heat is sensed to be the top team in the sweepstakes. NBA insider Gery Woelfel put together a possible Heat-Bucks trade package that involves Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and multiple first-round picks.

Upon all this news, it appears that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s draft stock has dramatically risen.