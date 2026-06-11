Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Will Involve Bucks’ Counterpart: Report

Heading into the NBA offseason, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time with the Milwaukee Bucks may be coming to an end.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are officially open for business,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said on the Rich Eisen Show. “They are engaging with teams, talking with teams. They are getting teams’ best offers between now and the NBA Draft.”

Franchises such as the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers have been rumored to be in the mix for Antetokounmpo.

‘There is a Growing Belief’ That Bobby Portis Will be in a Trade Involving Giannis Antetokounmpo

Now, there has been a new twist in a potential deal, as reported by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

“There is a growing belief in some corners that the Giannis (Antetokounmpo) trade — if it happens, of course — will also include Bobby Portis,” the insider posted to X.

Portis, 31, has been a part of the Bucks organization since signing with the team in 2020-21. In those six seasons, Portis has been one of the Bucks’ top big men to complement Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In Portis’ Bucks career, he’s put up averages of 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound big was with Milwaukee in their historic championship run in 2021 as well.

The veteran big man still carries value for teams that are looking for a scoring spark in the frontcourt. Last season, Bobby Portis averaged 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 48.8/45.6/70.6 shooting splits.

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Portis’ contract includes $14.52 million in 2026-27 with a $15.59 million player option in 2027-28.

Bucks Owner Wants Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Happen Before 2026 NBA Draft

In a news conference introducing new Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins, team co-owner Jimmy Haslam provided an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks.

“I just think before the draft is a natural time,” Haslam said. “Because if Giannis does play somewhere else, we’ve got to have a lot of assets. That’s Jon’s job to do. And if he’s here, then you build the team differently.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has one year, $58.45 million remaining on his current contract with a $62.78 million player option for 2027-28. He is eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million contract extension with the Bucks in October.

“We’ve had those kind of conversations since the season was over. … So sometime over the next six or seven weeks, we’ll decide whether Giannis is going to sign a max contract and stay with us, or he’s going to play somewhere else,” the Bucks’ co-owner added.

Milwaukee currently owns the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. If they were to deal Giannis Antetokounmpo before the date that the draft takes place, June 23, the Bucks would most likely get draft capital in return for the two-time NBA MVP.

In return for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are seeking “young blue-chip talent” in a trade, says Shams Charania.

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A deal involving the Bucks superstar is expected to come in the next two weeks. If something doesn’t take place, Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo will be eyeing the long-term extension that he is eligible for in October.