Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Draws Intrigue From West Contender

An emerging Western Conference contender intrigued by the possibility of acquiring Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo should he decide to seek a trade, The Athletic reported on Monday.

That team is the Houston Rockets, who finished No. 2 in the West and pushed the Golden State Warriors to the limit in the first round of the playoffs. Adding Antetokounmpo would elevate their mix of young and veteran core to a title contender status.

According to Kelly Iko and Sam Amick, Antetokounmpo has emerged as their top trade target among a list of stars, which includes Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and New Orleans Pelicans oft-injured All-Star Zion Williamson.

“Of all the possibilities this summer might bring, the idea of the “Greek Freak” donning a Rockets jersey is seen as the most intriguing within the organization. The cost most certainly would be exorbitant, with a collection of draft picks, veterans to make the money work and a young talent or two likely to be part of the package. And because of how Antetokounmpo best operates, as a primary playmaker and a hub of the offense, the prospect of him playing alongside Alperen Şengün in the frontcourt — if he wasn’t dealt — would come with its challenges. But not only is Antetokounmpo widely considered one of the league’s top three players, but also he’s still young enough at 30 that the runway for a Rockets future would be long,” Iko and Amick wrote.

Giannis Contemplating Bucks Future

The Rockets’ emergence as a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo came out on the day ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the perennial All-NBA player is contemplating his future in Milwaukee.

The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise’s third consecutive postseason exit in the first round, but, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN. Teams have approached the Bucks frequently over the years about the availability of Antetokounmpo as a normal exercise, and they are expected to ramp up due diligence during combine week, according to league sources. But any conversations surrounding the perennial All-NBA superstar and 2021 NBA champion start primarily with where he believes his long-term future lies and whether there is a franchise outside of Milwaukee that is sensible for him.

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo’s representation are scheduled to meet this offseason, according to Charania, that will crystalized the 30-year-old star’s future and the direction of the franchise.

Rumors about Antetokounmpo’s uncertain future in Milwaukee started to resurface after the Bucks lost in the first round for the third straight time, with Damian Lillard suffering a devastating Achilles injury along the way.

Lillard’s availability for next season is in jeopardy as the average recovery time for such an injury is roughly 10.5 months, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The Bucks lack the draft capital, cap room and tradable contracts to add a significant talent next to Antetokounmpo while waiting for Lillard to recover.

What the Rockets Can Offer

If Antetokounmpo decides to move on from Milwaukee, it behoove the Buck to start a bidding war to get the maximum return package for the two-time NBA MVP.

But Antetokoumnpo also have a championship equity with the Bucks that he deserves the opportunity to go where he wants to go.

It’s not hard to see the Rockets as the ideal landing spot for Antetokounmpo to chase a second ring and an ideal trade partner for the Bucks to rebuild.

The Rockets have a surplus of young up-and-coming players and draft picks, especially the ones from the Suns, that could kickstart the Bucks’ rebuild in a post-Antetokounmpo era.

Houston also has its trump card in Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, who trained Antetokounmpo in the past.