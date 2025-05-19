Bucks Flip Giannis for 9-time All-Star, High Lottery Pick in Blockbuster Trade Pitch

I f Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to seek a trade out of Milwaukee, staying in the Eastern Conference can give him a better shot at competing for another championship rather than going to the stacked Western Conference.

One team that he could take a look at is the Philadelphia 76ers, who had a disappointing season due to injuries to their stars. Never mind that Joel Embiid is a walking injury risk. Teaming up with All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, who is much younger than Damian Lillard, should excite Antetokounmpo.

Tony Jones of The Athletic proposed a blockbuster trade long before the NBA Draft Lottery that would send Antetokounmpo to the Sixers in exchange for a haul of draft picks, including what turned out to be this year’s No. 3 selection.

Here is Tony Jones’ trade proposal:

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Paul George, Jared McCain, 2025 first, 2028 first (via LA Clippers), 2029 pick swap (via LA Clippers), 2030 first

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jones claimed that the Bucks will not find any better deal than his because of the potential of the draft picks involved.

“The 2028 first-round pick is unprotected and lands in a year where the Clippers would either no longer have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, or both be significantly slower. The same goes for the 2029 pick swap. In all, the Bucks would have to deal with George, but they would get a premium draft asset right away, a premium young talent in McCain and two potential premium future draft assets to go along with Philadelphia’s 2030 unprotected first-round pick. The Bucks aren’t going to find a potential top-five draft pick elsewhere, ” Jones wrote.

Bucks Reporter Slams ‘Insulting’ Trade Package

However, in the same The Athletic story where Jones made this pitch, Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm shut down the trade proposal.

“This is insulting. The Bucks will be taking positive assets only in any trade conversation, and the age 35-37 seasons of George for $162 million doesn’t make any sense to acquire. A pick in the top six (turned out to be No. 3) of this draft is nice, and McCain is a good young player, but there just is nowhere near enough in this trade for the Bucks,” Nehm wrote.

But rebuilding around Ace Bailey, the projected No. 3 pick in ESPN’s mock draft, and McCain isn’t too shabby for the Bucks, whose championship window with Antetokounmpo has closed given their financial crunch and lack of draft capital.

If George gets healthy, the nine-time All-Star might get his rhythm back as the top option and keep the Bucks stay afloat in the weaker Eastern Conference while developing Bailey and McCain.

NBA Insider Speculate Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Seek Trade

In the morning after the Bucks lost Lillard in Game 4, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst painted a murky future in Milwaukee.

“It’s possible that Giannis has played his last game in Milwaukee as a Buck,” Windhorst said on the April 28 episode of the “Hoop Collective” podcast. “I don’t know, but it’s also irresponsible not to contemplate that right now.”

The Bucks went on to lose Game 5 in Indiana, where they stunningly squandered a seven-point lead in the final 40 seconds of the game.

Not long after the Bucks’ third straight first-round exit, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is “open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere.”

The Bucks are about to know Antetokounmpo’s decision as NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Sunday that they have already set a crucial meeting with their franchise star this week.