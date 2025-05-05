Bucks Blockbuster Trade Pitch Flips Giannis For Young Stars, Picks

If Giannis Antetokounmpo pushes for a trade, there is one team in the West that makes perfect sense for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Houston Rockets’ early playoff exit, despite securing the No. 2 seed and a homecourt advantage, exposed their lack of a go-to guy. If they are to accelerate their timeline, Antetokounmpo should be their target.

Besides being a perennial MVP contender, the Rockets will be getting a transcendent star that has strong ties with their former franchise star Hakeem Olajuwon.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic proposed a blockbuster three-team trade that would get Antetokounmpo to Houston, where he could become the franchise’s next most important big man after Olajuwon, whom “Greek Freak” admires and trained under in past offseasons.

Here is Sam Vecenie’s trade proposal:

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Donovan Clingan, 2025 first (via Phoenix), 2027 first (via Phoenix), 2029 first (most favorable of Milwaukee, Portland or Washington), 2028 and 2030 Milwaukee swap rights extinguished

Houston Rockets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Alperen Şengün, Jock Landale

According to Vecenie, the Bucks will be hitting two birds with one stone in this trade.

“The Bucks should have two goals in any Antetokounmpo deal: Acquire as much young, cost-controlled talent as possible and get as many of their picks back as possible. Here, in addition to the young players, they get a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft from Phoenix, another high-value Phoenix first-round pick in 2027 and then get control over all of their picks back from Portland from 2028 through 2030,” Vecenie wrote.

Bucks ‘Still Need More’

The Athletic’s Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm agreed with Vecenie’s guiding principle in his mock trade for the Bucks. However, Nehm views the package still lacking to make the Bucks agree to such hypothetical trade.

“I still need some more in this package, but this is getting pretty close.

“Sam was right to get the Bucks back in control of their picks from the Blazers between 2028-30. I think that is one of the most valuable things the Bucks can acquire in any Antetokounmpo trade because getting rid of one of the best players on the planet while not controlling your picks is bad business.

“Any trade offer from the Rockets will require Thompson. In the packages I’ve received, there is an argument to be made that Thompson is the best asset because of his insane defensive ability, super athleticism, age and contract. But I’d be curious to see if I could also acquire Tari Eason or Jabari Smith Jr.,” Nehm wrote.

Last Game as a Buck in Milwaukee?

In the morning after the Bucks lost Damian Lillard to a devastating Achilles injury in Game 4, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst painted a murky future in Milwaukee.

“It’s possible that Giannis has played his last game in Milwaukee as a Buck,” Windhorst said on the April 28 episode of the “Hoop Collective” podcast. “I don’t know, but it’s also irresponsible not to contemplate that right now.”

The Bucks went on to lose Game 5 in Indiana, where they stunningly squandered a seven-point lead in the final 40 seconds of the game.