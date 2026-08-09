Legendary Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Don Nelson Dies at 86

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost 1 of the most recognizable figures in franchise history after former head coach Don Nelson died on Sunday at 86.

“On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family,” Nelson’s family said in a prepared statement. “Throughout his last week, friends and family encircled him with love, sharing the blessing of his friendship and revisiting treasured memories.”

From ESPN’s official X account: “Don Nelson, the second-winningest coach in NBA history, a five-time NBA champion as a player and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has died, it was announced Sunday. He was 86.”

Nelson, a 5-time NBA champion as a player for the Boston Celtics, coached the Bucks from 1976 to 1987. He became the winningest head coach in NBA history in 2010 — a record that stood until former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich broke it in 2022.

In 11 seasons with the Bucks, Nelson had a record of 540-344, won 7 consecutive division titles and led his team to the Eastern Conference Finals 3 times.

Nelson, a 3-time NBA Coach of the Year, finished his head coaching career with a record of 1,335-1,063 and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Nelson was also the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks.

Reactions Pour in Following Don Nelson’s Death

The NBA world reacted to losing 1 of its legendary figures — Nelson was associated with the NBA in some way, shape, or form dating back to 64 years, when he was selected by the Chicago Zephyrs (now the Washington Wizards) in the 3rd round of the 1962 NBA Draft out of the University of Iowa.

“My first coach in the NBA,” Warriors point guard and 2-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry wrote on Instagram. “One of the greatest minds in the game and pushed the way it was played!! NellyBall was a real thing. Gave me the opportunity to find myself back in ’09. Forever grateful. RIP Coach.”

“Rest in peace, Don Nelson,” Hoop Central wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “Absolute legend.”

“The Golden State Warriors mourn the passing of Hall of Fame head coach Don Nelson,” the Warriors wrote on their official X account. “Nellie was one of the most innovative and influential coaches in NBA history and an iconic figure in Warriors history. He was a true basketball visionary who saw the game differently and was never afraid to challenge conventional thinking. His approach helped shape the game and paved the way for generations of players and coaches who followed. More than anything, Don Nelson will be remembered for his authenticity, larger-than-life personality, and incredible passion for basketball, and his influence on the Warriors franchise will endure for years to come. On behalf of the entire Warriors organization, we offer our sincere condolences to his wife, Joy, his family, and countless friends.”

“Basketball mastermind who revolutionized the game by pioneering the point forward with Marques Johnson, the stretch 4 with Dirk and legitimizing uptempo, small ball/positionless basketball,” Dragonfly Jonez wrote on its official X account. “And by all accounts just a really good dude. RIP.”