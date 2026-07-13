Hall of Fame Heat Legend Blasts Bucks’ Tyler Herro

New Milwaukee Bucks star Tyler Herro continues to be a lightning rod for criticism from his former Miami Heat family, including those who came along long before his tenure down in South Beach began.

NBA Hall of Famer and Miami Heat franchise great Tim Hardaway Sr. did not hold back in his commentary about Herro.

More specifically, Hardaway took issue with Herro’s comments about his former teammate.

Bucks’ Tyler Herro Ripped Over Bam Adebayo Incident

Hardaway was a leader on Heat teams that were perennial playoff contenders. He is well-versed in the famed culture that the now-Bucks star, Herro, comes from.

Given how things turned out between Herro and former Heat teammate Bam Adebayo, with disparaging comments on social media resulting in real-life blows, Hardaway believes that the guard was always an outsider in what is a notoriously tight-knit group and franchise.

Hardaway said Herro was “always on the fence.”

“He was never always-in with Bam. That’s telling me that you’re not a friend. That’s telling me that . . . you wasn’t Heat, all the way Heat. You was always outside of heat culture. And for Bam to be your guy and you say that about him, that’s not cool,” Hardaway said on “The Jim Rome Show” on July 13.

“Bam, when he saw him, he wanted to . . . tell him like, ‘That was disappointing to me for you to say some stuff like that. And some people handle it in different ways. Bam handled it in a way that he thought was best for him. He let it be known that, ‘Hey, Tyler, that wasn’t cool that you said that about me. Because I’m your guy, and I’ve been there with you through thick and thin, and I will fight for you.’”

After Adebayo hit Herro in the face, per reports, reconciliation seems like a long shot to Hardaway. He said, “It’s parted ways now.

“He’s gone, and I don’t think they’re going to be able to come back from that.”

Reports have since come out that have downplayed the severity of the interaction between Herro and Adebayo, which took place in Las Vegas, where the NBA is holding its annual summer league exhibition slate.

Tyler Herro Gets Sound Advice From Tim Hardaway Sr.

Hardaway continued with strong words for the Bucks guard: “That came from the heart, what he said. That wasn’t just random stuff. That came from the heart. And I read it, I was kind of disappointed in Tyler, too. I didn’t like what he said about Bam and how he said it.”

Hardaway said that he thought the reports about the altercation between the two former teammates was “fake news.”

He included a piece of advice for the Bucks star moving forward.

“What Herro said, for you to say that back and forth with somebody,” Hardaway began, “always understand somebody [has] got your stuff up there, and is going to hold it, and it’s going to do something. They’re going to blast you out there like that. ”

Tyler Herro an ‘Outsider’ in Heat Culture?

Hardaway went to great lengths to describe what “Heat culture” is, saying “Well, if you’re not around the culture, if you don’t know the culture, if you’ve never been around it day in and day out, putting in the work each and every day and doing stuff in that realm in that office, in that gym, you don’t know about the culture.

“We can explain it to you, but you still can’t fathom, and you still can’t get it because you’re not around the Heat culture.”

Hardaway added that “when people talk about the Heat culture, like, ‘Yeah, this and that’ or whatever, I say let them talk because they haven’t been in our situation that we loved and that we built.”

Notably, The Stein Line’s Marc Stein reported that Herro was not the only one at odds in Miami.

Stein named former Heat star Jimmy Butler, whom Miami traded to the Golden State Warriors in 2024-25, as someone who felt like Herro did, taking issue with Adebayo’s favored status.

Herro will get his change to be a leader for the Bucks. He can establish a culture that is all their own with his home-state team. But the stigma of what went down as he exited the Heat will he more difficult to shake off.