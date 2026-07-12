Milwaukee Bucks Make Tyler Herro Announcement After Trade

Tyler Herro was traded (via the Miami Heat) to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month.

The former Kentucky star had spent all seven seasons of his career with the Heat.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range in 33 games.

The Heat wrote (on July 6): “OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. from Milwaukee in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakučionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, three 1st round picks (2026, 2031 & 2033), a 2030 1st round pick swap and a 2033 2nd round pick.”

Milwaukee Bucks Make Tyler Herro Announcement

Herro had worn No. 14 for his entire time in Miami.

That said, he is now changing numbers.

The Bucks wrote (via Instagram): “Number 11, Tyler Herro.”

Their post had over 19,000 likes in two hours.

Ben Simmons, Kendrick Nunn, Udonis Haslem and Nick Richards were among the people to like their post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@_patrickflynn: “You gotta retire Brook’s number bruh”

@ha21kk: “42 would’ve been harder”

@mamaslaay_: “I’m so glad he didn’t go with that 42”

@sourcelandstays: “Double 1’s cuz you gotta double The One”

@_dimaripayne11: “Love that number”

@tired.sans: “Aye 11 is fire. Your #1 twice. And 11 is one of those perfect numbers to count by too. Wishing you the best Tyler, can’t wait to see what you do this season with K9, and Trip J”

Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

He helped the Heat make the NBA Finals as a rookie (and made the 2025 All-Star Game).

Looking At The Bucks

The Bucks head into the season looking much different after 13 years with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 NBA playoffs as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.