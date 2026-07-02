Milwaukee Bucks Interested in Athletic Forward in Free Agency: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving on from the Giannis Antetokounmpo era after trading their superstar forward to the Miami Heat this offseason.

It’s rebuilding time in Milwaukee, though several players are returning from last season. Kevin Porter Jr., Jericho Sims, Gary Harris and Taurean Prince exercised their playing options, while Ousmane Dieng signed a three-year, $17.5 million contract.

The Bucks received a big haul for Giannis and Bobby Portis, including Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis. They also got three future first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick.

Milwaukee Bucks Interested in Jonathan Kuminga

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. Kuminga played well for the Hawks, but the team surprisingly didn’t pick up their team option, letting the young, athletic forward become an unrestricted free agent.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Milwaukee Bucks are monitoring Kuminga and are showing interest in signing him. Fischer did make it clear that the Hawks could also try to bring him back.

“Kuminga could still go back to Atlanta,” Fischer said, via Tre Allen of Sports Illustrated. “He could still leave by way of sign-and-trade. I have heard that he does have interest from Milwaukee. They have a traded player exception that he could be moved into.”

In 16 regular-season games for the Hawks, Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He was slightly better in the playoffs, averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in six games against the New York Knicks in the first round.

Jackson Caudell of Sports Illustrated explained that the Hawks could realistically bring back Kuminga, but they have to shed some salary and roster spots first. Prime candidates for salary dumps are Buddy Hield and Corey Kispert, but the Hawks’ potential trade partners are limited.

Milwaukee Bucks Sign 2025 Second-Round Pick

In a press release by the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced that they are signing 2025 second-round pick Bogoljub Markovic to a multi-year contract.

The Bucks selected Markovic with the 47th overall pick last year, but he didn’t sign his rookie contract immediately. He was a draft-and-stash player who had an impressive campaign in his native Serbia.

Markovic was named ABA League MVP this season after averaging 18.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29 games. He played for Mega Basket, the same team that developed three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

The 20-year-old power forward has been compared to former NBA player Nikola Mirotic for being a stretch four, though Markovic has better potential to be a two-way player. He’s not expected to play for Serbia in the upcoming window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.