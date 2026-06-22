Kyle Kuzma Gets Livid About Being Disrespected In Giannis Trades

Polarizing former NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma used social media to share his unhappiness over how his name is being used as a throwaway option in Milwaukee Bucks trade rumors. Reports are circulating that Milwaukee would like to unload Kuzma’s contract in a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal since they intend to take a step back and he helps them very little. However, Kuzma felt that someone with his production and skill set deserves more respect across the league.

The official Twitter/X page of Kuzma saw him sharing this comment in response to the trade rumors adding him in as a salary dump:

“Since when is a 6’9 wing who plays any role you ask, guards 1–5, shot almost 50% from the field and cares about defense a ‘throw‑in’? lol”

Kuzma believes that he’s done enough in the NBA to warrant teams viewing him as a contributor to winning basketball. The Bucks made a desperate trade to acquire Kuzma in exchange for injured all-time great Milwaukee star Khris Middleton. Unfortunately, Kuzma failed to help the core of Giannis and Damian Lillard contend for an NBA Championship. The disappointing Bucks stint sees Milwaukee likely adding him with Antetokounmpo in their upcoming big trade.

Does Kyle Kuzma Have A Point?

The Bucks moving Kuzma says more about their future than Kuzma, but the lack of a trade market for him is the bigger insult. Kuzma believes that teams should value him for his height and ability to contribute to various roles for a winning basketball team.

However, the last few seasons have not been great for Kuzma’s reputation around the league. Kuzma’s peak years came as a role player for the Los Angeles Lakers 2020 NBA Championship and for his incredible individual statistics with the Washington Wizards.

The final season in Washington saw Kuzma falling back to earth and getting traded to the Bucks, who desperately needed more talent. Milwaukee failed to get much out of Kuzma and saw him struggling poorly lost postseason. It has been many years since NBA teams could rely on what Kuzma is claiming he brings to the table to make the quote more confusing.

Where Will Kyle Kuzma Play Next?

Milwaukee have been talking in depth with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat as the two major destinations hoping to trade for Antetokounmpo. That adds to the probability of one of those teams agreeing to take on Kuzma’s contract as part of the trade package.

The Heat or Celtics could talk themselves into adding Kuzma for the sake of adding Giannis as the new face of the franchise. Otherwise, it remains more likely that Kuzma will be stuck in Milwaukee longer with the lackluster trade packages out there for him.

Another dark horse team could take the chance on trading for Kuzma as a missing piece, but General Managers will be risking their jobs with such a reach. Kuzma must make the most of his next NBA home and remind the world that he can play effective NBA basketball all season long.