Milwaukee Bucks Star Kyle Kuzma Issues Strong Statement For Next Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to have busy offseason, especially with the rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo will likely get traded this summer, with teams like the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics named as his potential destination.

Amid the speculation surrounding the Bucks and their greatest player ever, forward Kyle Kuzma had a strong statement for next season.

Kyle Kuzma Makes Bold Promise To His Fans

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kyle Kuzma delivered a major message to his followers. Kuzma promised that he’ll be playing better next season and build upon what he did in his first full season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Kuz fans will be happy about what I do on the court this season. Such a good rhythm this summer excited to build on the consistency I had last season💪🏽💪🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Kuzma tweeted.

Kuzma appeared in 69 games this season, averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He started in just 43 games, but he had the best shooting percentage of his career at 49.2 percent. He also shot 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, which was his best mark since the 2020-21 season.

The one-time NBA champ is entering the final year of his four-year, $90 million contract and will be earning $20.5 million next season. He has to play better to possibly earn one last big contract in a very loaded 2027 free agency class.

Kyle Kuzma Part of Giannis Trade?

The Milwaukee Bucks are exploring trades involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose time with the franchise is expected to end this offseason. Antetokounmpo delivered a championship in 2021, but the Bucks haven’t put together a title-winning roster around him.

It wasn’t for the lack of trying, though Milwaukee made some questionable moves since they won the title. Antetokounmpo is entering what could be the final year of his current contract, with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, The Greek Freak isn’t the only player the Bucks are trying to trade. Fischer reported that the Bucks front office wants to include Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis in Giannis trade packages.

With Antetokounmpo’s trade on the horizon, it’s not surprising that the Bucks want a clean slate and begin a full-scale rebuild.

Kuzma is still a serviceable player, especially if he’s on the right team and playing the right role.

Portis, on the other hand, is more coveted due to his experience and his ability produce as a starter and a sixth man. He can also shoot from beyond the arc, which is rare for centers in the NBA.