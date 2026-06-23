Milwaukee Bucks Legend Brandon Jennings Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

On Monday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that Giannis Antetokounmpo had been traded to the Miami Heat.

The future Hall of Famer had spent all 13 years of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Charania wrote: “BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN.”

Brandon Jennings Reacts To Giannis Trade

One person who reacted to the massive trade was former Bucks star Brandon Jennings.

He wrote (via X): “Happy For Giannis. Happy For the Bucks. The Run Was Nothing But Amazing!!!! Everybody won in this situation. Bucks & the City of Milwaukee got what they wanted and Giannis is the greatest Bucks Player Ever!!!! Bucks in 6”

Here’s what people were saying in response to Jennings:

@abouthelaw1: “He hurt the bucks more than he helped last few years. Good things are coming, good things. Go bucks.”

@dsmrekar26: “That man saved an entire franchise. Forever grateful.”

@CPK0130: “Happy for what he did here but can’t help but feeling slighted with how he left. It’s a sad day”

@rodney_Onizzle: “The city of Milwaukee did not want to trade him…”

@Tyrunner0097: “We deserved more than one.”

@mattkohlmeier: “He carried too much drama and we didn’t get nearly enough in return.”

Looking At Giannis

Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

During his tenure with the Bucks, he made 10 NBA All-Star Games (and led the franchise to the 2021 title).

The 31-year-old is coming off a season where he had averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 36 games.

Looking At The Heat

The Heat are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed with a 43-39 record.

They lost to the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament.

The franchise last won a title during the 2013 season.