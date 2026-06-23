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Milwaukee Bucks Legend Brandon Jennings Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on January 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that Giannis Antetokounmpo had been traded to the Miami Heat.

The future Hall of Famer had spent all 13 years of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Charania wrote: “BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN.”

Brandon Jennings Reacts To Giannis Trade

GettyBrandon Jennings #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on February 19, 2013 in New York City.

One person who reacted to the massive trade was former Bucks star Brandon Jennings.

He wrote (via X): “Happy For Giannis. Happy For the Bucks. The Run Was Nothing But Amazing!!!! Everybody won in this situation. Bucks & the City of Milwaukee got what they wanted and Giannis is the greatest Bucks Player Ever!!!! Bucks in 6”

Here’s what people were saying in response to Jennings:

@abouthelaw1: “He hurt the bucks more than he helped last few years. Good things are coming, good things. Go bucks.”

@dsmrekar26: “That man saved an entire franchise. Forever grateful.”

@CPK0130: “Happy for what he did here but can’t help but feeling slighted with how he left. It’s a sad day”

@rodney_Onizzle: “The city of Milwaukee did not want to trade him…”

GettyBrandon Jennings #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Atlanta Hawks during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 28, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@Tyrunner0097: “We deserved more than one.”

@mattkohlmeier: “He carried too much drama and we didn’t get nearly enough in return.”

Looking At Giannis

GettyForward Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

During his tenure with the Bucks, he made 10 NBA All-Star Games (and led the franchise to the 2021 title).

The 31-year-old is coming off a season where he had averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 36 games.

Looking At The Heat

GettyHead coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat watches the action in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Kaseya Center on March 5, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Heat are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed with a 43-39 record.

They lost to the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament.

The franchise last won a title during the 2013 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Bucks Legend Brandon Jennings Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

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