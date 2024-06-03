$76 Million Former DPOY Tabbed Bucks ‘Dream Trade Target’

The Milwaukee Bucks could make some changes for the 2024-25 season. One of their needs is improving their defense, and one player who could do that is former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explained why the Memphis Grizzlies guard is the Bucks’ “dream trade target.”

“(Smart) remains a huge upgrade in perimeter defense from anyone the Milwaukee Bucks currently have on their roster.

“The Bucks finished just 19th defensively last season. Putting Smart in the starting backcourt next to Damian Lillard gives Milwaukee a stopper on defense, who brings 108 games of playoff experience from his time with the Boston Celtics. It would also be the perfect counter to Boston’s trading for Jrue Holiday last offseason.”

As far as how the Bucks could get him is a little tricky, which is something Swartz mentions.

“Milwaukee is limited in trade assets and may have to turn one of their veterans (Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, or Bobby Portis) into multiple veterans who can play. Depth was a real issue following the trade for Lillard.”

Smart will enter the third year of a four-year, $76 million contract. He’s only two years removed from winning the award for Defensive Player of the Year.

He’s also coming off a season where he played a grand total of 20 games. Smart is 1-2 all-time when it comes to playing the Bucks in the playoffs. The one year where the Bucks won – 2019 – Smart was recovering from a late-season injury.

Bucks Called About Marcus Smart at Trade Deadline: Report

The Bucks were aware of their defensive issues. Enough that they shot their shot with getting Smart when they had the chance. According to Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer, they inquired about Smart, though they were shut down.

“While several clubs — including the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, sources said — have phoned Memphis about obtaining defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies have shut down any overtures for the veteran guard,” Fischer reported on February 2.

Since then, there have been no reports that the Grizzlies have made Smart available. It’s difficult to think that they would since they gave up two first-round picks to get him. Again, it’s hard to think of what the Bucks could offer for Smart.

They have crossed the league’s second tax apron, meaning that they can’t combine salaries to trade for him. One option is getting below the apron, but that is easier said than done, especially since teams would know what they’re doing.

Marcus Smart’s Ex-Teammate Says Bucks Almost Acquired Him

Trading for Smart was out of the question, but the Bucks apparently tried to get another ex-Celtic: Grant Williams.

During his appearance on NBA on TNT, the Charlotte Hornets forward admitted that the Bucks discussed a deal for him before the Hornets acquired him.

“We figured out what team would look the best, and Charlotte was the best opportunity,” Williams said. “I think the only other team that probably would’ve been an option was Milwaukee, but the deal fell through.”

Both Williams and Smart played a role in eliminating the Bucks in 2022. The Bucks have clearly zeroed in on former rivals for players who could potentially help them.