Only Two Teams Still Seriously Active In Giannis Trade Discussions

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly want to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline, but only two teams remain strongly interested. A new report claims that the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers are the only teams actively interested in offering their top trade package for the superstar. The regular season trade deadline saw many more teams interested, but most have dropped out.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed the following, via Marc Stein’s Substack:

“There really is a growing expectation throughout the NBA that the Bucks intend to trade their Face of the Franchise before the two-day NBA Draft that begins on June 23. To get even more specific: The Bucks have been operating in advance of this draft as though they will have at least one additional first-round pick by the time it begins, in addition to their number 10 overall selection.”

The timeline means that only teams currently engaged in the Giannis trade talks have a strong chance of landing him. Time is ticking with the NBA Draft taking place in just two weeks. Milwaukee will have to be completely blown away if another team gets into the trade discussions to top Miami or Portland.

Why Miami & Portland Deserve Top Priority

The other half of Fischer’s report claims that no other teams feel as confident as Miami or Portland to give Milwaukee what they desire. Any franchise trading arguably the greatest player in franchise history during their prime is going to want a massive trade package to rebuild for the future.

Fischer shared more details on Bleacher Report about the Trail Blazers and Heat having the top trade priority:

“At this point, the only two teams that I’ve really heard are actively pursuing Giannis with deals and some type of framework, that the Bucks are at least entertaining, are Miami with Kel’el Ware, Tyler Herro, with future draft capital, and other draft prospects. Then Portland, where the Blazers still own all of Milwaukee’s draft capital for the next three years by way of the Damian Lillard trade originally.”

Both teams have young talents, draft compensation, and a desire to become contenders. Milwaukee is likely going to accept one of their trade packages in the next week or two, unless someone else enters the equation.

Can Portland Top Miami For Giannis?

Miami has been considered the top favorite to land Giannis since a few months ago once the trade rumors picked back up ahead of the offseason. Antetokounmpo has expressed interest in playing for the Heat, but Portland has no guarantee there.

Former teammates Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday must talk Giannis into signing an extension for at least one or two more years beyond next season’s final guaranteed year. The Trail Blazers have a talented roster that feels one piece away from title contention.

Young prospects like Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and Yang Hansen could tempt the Bucks more than Miami’s offer. However, convincing Antetokounmpo into wanting to play long-term for the franchise is Portland’s biggest test to have a chance at landing their dream superstar.