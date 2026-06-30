Bucks Make $17.5 Million Free Agency Decision on Mid-Season Trade Addition

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially beginning the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era after sending the superstar forward to the Miami Heat this offseason.

After a busy 2026 NBA Draft, the Bucks have started this offseason by bringing back forward Ousmane Dieng on a new three-year deal, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports.

Dieng’s new contract, which runs through the 2028-29 season, is worth $17.5 million, the insider added. The deal includes an annual rate of $5.83 million.

Ousmane Dieng Begins New Tenure With Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks believe that Ousmane Dieng will have a strong role in this new era of the franchise. As a result, he agreed to a new long-term deal with the team.

Dieng was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Milwaukee Bucks at last season’s February NBA trade deadline. He was a part of a three-team deal that sent guards Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Phoenix Suns and center Nick Richards to the Chicago Bulls.

Going from a top contending team like the Thunder to a Bucks team that was chasing playoff hopes, Dieng saw his usage skyrocket.

Through 30 games (20 starts) for the Milwaukee Bucks, Dieng put up career numbers of 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 42.3/33.1/66.7 shooting splits.

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With the new $17.5 million contract, Dieng cements his role with a new-look Bucks roster. He joins a forward rotation that now includes Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Nate Ament.

What Other Moves Have the Bucks Made This Offseason?

This brand-new Milwaukee Bucks team will look very different from last season’s. Following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, the Bucks look to rebuild around young talent.

The Bucks brought in a talented group by sending Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat. This includes Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis. Milwaukee also received the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which resulted in Tennessee’s Nate Ament.

Ament, who carries a 6-foot-10, 211-pound frame, is a forward who has developmental potential. He is talented, going with his left and right hands, and can score at all three levels of the court.

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On top of this, the Bucks used the draft capital they already owned to select Arizona’s Braden Burries with the No. 10 overall pick.

Burries, standing at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, is a true two-way guard who can carry his own on both sides of the court. While being an impressive defender, Burries can shoot it from beyond the three-point line well, but is more of an off-the-ball guard than a facilitator.

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Milwaukee will look like a completely different team next season. However, there is great potential for the future of Bucks basketball.